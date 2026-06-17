These are just a few of reasons to continue the support in battle against ALS

Stacey Aber Richardson said her mother’s illness started as “clumsiness” and tripping and escalated to not being able to eat, drink, move or speak.
Linda Aber of Sheffield passed away in 2024 within three months of an official bulbar Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis at age 67.
The beautiful voice of my friend Cheryl Bebej, 70, of Princeton was silenced by the disease last December. Cheryl kept her strong faith to her last breath and is now singing in Heaven’s choir.
You can help this fight against this dreaded disease by supporting the Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. This year’s race will be held Saturday, July 4.
The event has raised $201,325.85 in the past 15 years, including $118,437.97 since 2021, with all proceeds going toward ALS research.
“It’s definitely something that needs more awareness brought up especially since it seems to be more of a common diagnosis,” Linda Aber said.
The Monier kids - Brad, Kristie, Hilary and Jordan - have headed up the 5K committee since 2021. It’s a personal battle for them. They’ve lost 22 family members, including their beloved mother, Jan, who succumbed to ALS in 2013 at age 59.
The following are just a few of the loved one with area ties we’ve lost to ALS. They are the reason this battle is worth the fight.
Lori Donnelly
Mary Payne Gascoigne
Don Gascoigne
Denise Gascoigne
Charlie Halsey
Patricia Halsey
Leon Holschbach
There are 5,000 to 6,000 Americans diagnosed each year with ALS with more than 5,000 deaths each year.
Roger Kaufman
Kent Mathew
Carol (Payne) Nurnberg
Joey Nurnberg
Dan Payne
Daniel Payne
More than 50% of ALS patients pass away within three years of their initial diagnosis, while about 20% live for five years or more.
Doug Payne
Earl Payne
Ed Payne
Francis “Barney” Payne
Harold “Mick” Payne
Jeff Payne
There are about 30,000 to 35,000 at a time living with ALS in America.
Jan (Payne) Monier
Jim Payne
Jay Payne
Joseph Payne
Melvin Payne
Michael Payne
Males are slightly more likely to be affected than females, though this gap narrows with advancing age.
William “Bill” Payne
Vince Stroup
Tammy (Stroup) Monier
Danielle Wallace
This just a small sample size of loved ones lost. Everyone reading this knows a family member or friend they’ve lost to ALS.
Get in on the fight now. You can make a difference.
Kevin Hieronymus has been the BCR Sports Editor since 1986. Contact him at khieronymus@bcrnews.com