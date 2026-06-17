These are just a few of reasons to continue the support in battle against ALS

Stacey Aber Richardson said her mother’s illness started as “clumsiness” and tripping and escalated to not being able to eat, drink, move or speak.

Linda Aber of Sheffield passed away in 2024 within three months of an official bulbar Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis at age 67.

The beautiful voice of my friend Cheryl Bebej, 70, of Princeton was silenced by the disease last December. Cheryl kept her strong faith to her last breath and is now singing in Heaven’s choir.

You can help this fight against this dreaded disease by supporting the Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. This year’s race will be held Saturday, July 4.

The event has raised $201,325.85 in the past 15 years, including $118,437.97 since 2021, with all proceeds going toward ALS research.

“It’s definitely something that needs more awareness brought up especially since it seems to be more of a common diagnosis,” Linda Aber said.

The Monier kids - Brad, Kristie, Hilary and Jordan - have headed up the 5K committee since 2021. It’s a personal battle for them. They’ve lost 22 family members, including their beloved mother, Jan, who succumbed to ALS in 2013 at age 59.

The following are just a few of the loved one with area ties we’ve lost to ALS. They are the reason this battle is worth the fight.

Lori Donnelly

Mary Payne Gascoigne

Don Gascoigne

Denise Gascoigne

Charlie Halsey

Patricia Halsey

Leon Holschbach

There are 5,000 to 6,000 Americans diagnosed each year with ALS with more than 5,000 deaths each year.

Roger Kaufman

Kent Mathew

Carol (Payne) Nurnberg

Joey Nurnberg

Dan Payne

Daniel Payne

More than 50% of ALS patients pass away within three years of their initial diagnosis, while about 20% live for five years or more.

Doug Payne

Earl Payne

Ed Payne

Francis “Barney” Payne

Harold “Mick” Payne

Jeff Payne

There are about 30,000 to 35,000 at a time living with ALS in America.

Jan (Payne) Monier

Jim Payne

Jay Payne

Joseph Payne

Melvin Payne

Michael Payne

Males are slightly more likely to be affected than females, though this gap narrows with advancing age.

William “Bill” Payne

Vince Stroup

Tammy (Stroup) Monier

Danielle Wallace

This just a small sample size of loved ones lost. Everyone reading this knows a family member or friend they’ve lost to ALS.

Get in on the fight now. You can make a difference.

Kevin Hieronymus has been the BCR Sports Editor since 1986. Contact him at khieronymus@bcrnews.com