Streator tornado victims can find help at resource center Thursday

Residents affected by last week’s tornado will have an opportunity for assistance Thursday at a Multi-Agency Resource Center at Northlawn Junior High in Streator.

The resource center will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Northlawn Junior High School, 202 E. First St.

The American Red Cross, Salvation Army and several state agencies are expected to attend and provide information and support services.

La Salle County Emergency Management Agency Director Fred Moore said the opportunity provides much more than just essential items like food and water. He said residents can get information and help on a bevy of different issues like replacing important documents, insurance questions and other recovery-related needs.

“If somebody says, ‘I need to replace my driver’s license. It was taken away in my purse in the storm,’ we’ll have people there who can provide guidance on things like that,” Moore said.

For any specific questions, please call Streator City Hall at 847-672-2517 ahead of time.