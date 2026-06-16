Woodland School holding supply drive for storm victims

Woodland Community School in Streator is continuing its donation drive to help south Streator residents get back on their feet after last week’s tornado.

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school at 5800 East 3000 N Road, where food and other essential supplies are being collected for impacted families.

Superintendent Tim Truesdale said staff members have also been helping organize and distribute donations. He also said the expectation is for the drive to last a week or two, but will keep it going longer if need be.

“Depending how long it takes to get all this stuff to the people who need it, we may be at this awhile,” Truesdale said.