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Woodland School holding supply drive for storm victims

Food, essential supplies being collected for impacted Streator residents

Woodland School in Streator

Woodland School in Streator (Derek Barichello)

By Bill Freskos

Woodland Community School in Streator is continuing its donation drive to help south Streator residents get back on their feet after last week’s tornado.

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school at 5800 East 3000 N Road, where food and other essential supplies are being collected for impacted families.

Superintendent Tim Truesdale said staff members have also been helping organize and distribute donations. He also said the expectation is for the drive to last a week or two, but will keep it going longer if need be.

“Depending how long it takes to get all this stuff to the people who need it, we may be at this awhile,” Truesdale said.

Donated food, bottled water and other supplies fill the gymnasium at Woodland Community Unit School District 5 as the district continues relief efforts for residents affected by last week's tornado in south Streator.

Donated food, bottled water and other supplies fill the gymnasium at Woodland Community Unit School District 5 as the district continues relief efforts for residents affected by last week's tornado in south Streator. (Photo Provided By Woodland Community Unit School District 5)

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.