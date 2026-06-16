Streator damage estimate climbs to 70 properties after EF3 tornado

A caboose is blown off of it's tracks near the entrance of Rothrock Airport on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

At least 70 properties were damaged by last week’s tornado in Streator, according to updated assessments from La Salle County officials on Monday.

Specifically, EMA Director Fred Moore said assessment teams have identified about 35 homes and structures with major damage and another 35 with minor damage.

The National Weather Service has preliminarily rated the tornado as an EF3.

“It depends on whose estimations you’re looking at because everybody estimates a little bit differently based on the criteria that’s set forth for them,” Moore said. “The criteria that we use would be the criteria that the feds would use for declaration purposes.”

Moore said this week’s recovery efforts have shifted from emergency response to helping out residents as they begin rebuilding. With that, full utility restoration has been completed for homes that can safely receive service.

However, homes with significant damage may still be without power or gas until repairs are completed and inspections determine it is safe to reconnect service.

“If you can have utilities, they are on and functioning,” Moore said.

While the property damage was extensive, Moore emphasized that “we’re extremely fortunate” there were no fatalities or major injuries given the scope of damage.

Moore said the tornado’s path carried it close to two long-term care facilities after it moved through the south side of town, a scenario that could have resulted in a very different outcome.

“If the tornado took that path, we’d be having very different conversations at that point,” Moore said. “We’re extremely fortunate there was no loss of life.”

Officials previously reported seven minor injuries from the storm, which Moore confirmed as of Monday.

Looking ahead, officials are encouraging residents to complete self-assessment surveys.

EMA officials said their assessment crews have already evaluated properties in the Saratoga, John Street, Sunbury Drive and Airport Road areas. However, residents outside those areas who sustained damage are being asked to report their impacts so officials can complete a full damage picture.

“This information is being collected in the hopes of receiving some sort of federal disaster declaration which may open up assistance to our residents,” officials said in a statement.

To complete a survey, visit this website.