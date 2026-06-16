IVCC celebrates 49 nursing students

Illinois Valley Community College recently celebrated 49 students for completing the registered nursing program at the college’s associate’s degree nursing graduation May 16. (Photo provided by Illinois Valley Community College )

Illinois Valley Community College recently celebrated 49 students for completing the registered nursing program at the college’s associate’s degree nursing graduation on May 16.

The graduates received nursing pins and recited the Nursing Pledge during a traditional candlelight ceremony.

The featured speakers of the day were Adam Brown, Taylor Lonask and Alexandrea Beyer. The ceremony recognized the college’s Alpha Delta Nu honor society members. The Illinois Valley Nurse Honor Guard members also participated in the ceremony.

The graduates included Cayla Alvarado-Colby, Robert Alvarado, Tulinagwe Bakr, Kimberly Ballas, Ashley Barnes-Underwood, Alexandrea Beyer, Tiffany Boe, Adam Brown, Makinzie Brown, Jamie Cresto, Veronica Cruz, Michelle Dreger, Sophia Flavin, Mallory Freeman, Lillian Gehant, Crystal Glynn, Joshua Grob, Erin Hamilton, Anna Hoffmeyer, Melissa Huffman, Rose Jones, Tabitha Jordan, Allison Kubiak, Taylor Lonask, Celia Lopez, Hector Madrigal, Rachel Matteson, Melissa Ortega, Maribel Puga, Hannah Rambo, Diego Raya-Morales, Kylie Renner, Marisol Reyes, Kaitlyn Roach, Molly Roach, Aaliyah Roache, Miranda Roberts, Hannah Rowlee, Avarie Ruppert, Jessica Sanchez, Mikayla Seablom, Lila Senica, Delaney Sheehan, Jersey Simmons, Amy Sondgeroth, Venessa Voss, Karly Westvig, Tiffany Willet and Reiley Wortz.