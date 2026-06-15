Chandler Creedon wins 78th annual Pine Hills Invitational

Chandler Creedon watches ball roll on green after putt during the 78th Annual Pine Hills Invitational on June 14, 2026 at Pine Hills Golf Club in Ottawa. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

After two rounds of tightly contested play at the 78th Pine Hills Invitational, it took an extra hole to determine winner in the Championship Flight at Pine Hills Golf Course in Ottawa on Sunday.

Chandler Creedon (70-73-143) defeated Jeremy Debernardi (72-71-143) on the first hole of a sudden death playoff for the Championship Flight title.

Jeremy DeBernardi watches ball in flight after driving from the tee box during the 78th Annual Pine Hills Invitational on June 14, 2026 at Pine Hills Golf Club in Ottawa. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Erik Anderson (75-69-144) and Baley Lehr (71-73-144) tied for third in the Championship Flight, while Trey Boecker (72-73-145) was fifth, and Josh Gass (74-72-146) was sixth.

Mick Resser (76-72-148) and Jaydon Nambo (72-76-148) tied for seventh, Mason Kimberley (75-74-149) was ninth, and Mathhew Sims (75-75-150) and Peyton Woods (74-76-150) tied for 10th.

Tucker Hill (159) won the A-Flight championship by a stroke over Adam Harris, while JD Joanis and Micah Mattingly were two shots back.

In the Senior Division, Jamie Schmitt defeated Dan Caporusso on the first hole of a sudden death playoff after both had carded 152s.

Jerry Joiner and Tony Muscato were both two shots back.

Caporusso won the Super Senior Division ahead of Muscato while Dave Loux was third with a 155.