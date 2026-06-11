Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois announces new executive director

Rick Burchell was recently named executive director of the Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois and will begin the role July 1, overseeing operations across five counties. (Photo Provided By Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois)

The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois recently announced the appointment of Rick Burchell as its next executive director.

Burchell previously served as principal of Kaneland Middle School for eight years and Director of the Fox Valley Career Center for fourteen years. Throughout his career, Burchell has overseen large educational systems and secured numerous grants to support programs and services.

“The board believes Burchell’s extensive leadership experience, commitment to collaboration, and dedication to community service make him exceptionally well-suited to lead VAC into the future,” board members wrote in a statement.

Burchell will begin the new role on July 1, 2026, and will be heading up VAC’s ongoing operations in DeKalb County, as well as in Kendall, La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.

“The Board is excited to welcome Rick to the VAC family,” board president Joel Maurer said in a statement. “His experience, vision, and strong community connections will help build upon the organization’s legacy of service while positioning VAC for continued growth and impact.”

The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois provides transportation, nutrition and other support services for seniors, individuals with disabilities and residents in need across northern Illinois.