Poco a Poco named Streator Chamber’s June Member of the Month

The Streator Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Poco a Poco as its June Member of the Month as the annual music festival celebrates its 10th year in the community.

Poco a Poco brings together students, faculty and professional musicians from across the Midwest for a week of musical education, workshops and public performances.

The festival, founded by Kate Tombaugh, is currently underway in Streator with free concerts throughout the week. The week of music will finish with a community concert from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Streator High School.

Chamber officials recognized the organization for continued contributions to Streator by providing free music opportunities.

For more information on future concerts and opportunities, visit Poco a Poco’s Facebook page.