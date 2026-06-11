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Illinois Valley

Poco a Poco named Streator Chamber’s June Member of the Month

Festival wraps up week with free community concert on Saturday

Poco a Poco Festival logo (Image provided)

By Bill Freskos

The Streator Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Poco a Poco as its June Member of the Month as the annual music festival celebrates its 10th year in the community.

Poco a Poco brings together students, faculty and professional musicians from across the Midwest for a week of musical education, workshops and public performances.

The festival, founded by Kate Tombaugh, is currently underway in Streator with free concerts throughout the week. The week of music will finish with a community concert from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Streator High School.

Chamber officials recognized the organization for continued contributions to Streator by providing free music opportunities.

For more information on future concerts and opportunities, visit Poco a Poco’s Facebook page.

Representatives from the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce, Poco a Poco and city officials gather for a photo after Poco a Poco was named the Chamber’s June Member of the Month.

Representatives from the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce, Poco a Poco and city officials gather for a photo after Poco a Poco was named the Chamber’s June Member of the Month. (Photo Provided By Streator Chamber of Commerce)

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.