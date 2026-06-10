Keighley Davis will represent Princeton one last time in IBCA All-Star Game

Keighley Davuis, Princeton’s all-time leading scorer, will be playing for the Class 1-2A North in Saturday’s IBCA All-Star Games in Pontiac at 11 a.m. (Mike Vaughn)

Keighley Davis will be playing volleyball for William Penn University this fall, but first she will suit up for basketball one more time.

Princeton’s all-time leading scorer will be playing for the Class 1-2A North in Saturday’s IBCA All-Star Games in Pontiac. The North will take on the Class 1-2A South at 11 a.m., the first of four games on the day.

The three-time BCR Player of the Year, who scored a record 1,689 career points, is honored to represent Princeton.

“Playing in the IBCA means a lot to me it shows off the hard work I put in throughout my whole basketball career and getting to play one last time is very special to me,” she said. “Even though it won’t be with my team for my last time I will always be playing for my team and thankful for them for helping me get here and be able to play in the IBCA.”

Princeton senior Keighley Davis was the Queen of the Court this season, averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 steals, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. She was named as a BCR Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the third straight year. (Photo provided by Rachel Gustafson)

Two players on the 1-2A North squad, Lauryn Hamrick of Cissna Park and Andrea Glenn of Elmwood, will be playing with Davis’ Princeton teammate Camryn Driscoll at ICC next season. Adalynn Elsbury of Sherrard will also play for the North squad.

Jay Hatch of Riverdale will be head coach of the North, assisted by Doug Swanson of Sherrard and TJ Zambrovitz of Winnebago.

Orion’s Kyler Owens and Carter Brown of Sherrard will represent the Three Rivers Conference with the 1-2A North boys.

The 1-2A boys game will play at 1 p.m. followed by the 3-4A girls at 3 p.m. and the 3-4A boys at 5 p.m.

Davis is the first Princeton girl to play in the IBCA since Anna Murray in 2019.

Princeton’s Grady Thompson was named as the 1-2A North boys MVP in 2023, scoring a game-high 26 points in a 132-107 win over the South.

Other PHS players to have played in the IBCA include Michael Murray (2011), Jon Foss (2002) and John Rumley (1979).