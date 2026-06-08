Princeton’s Avah Oertel, Keely Lawson, Caroline Keutzer named to ICA 2A All-State Team

Princeton's Keely Lawson (from left), second team, Caroline Keutzer, third team, and Avah Oertel, first team, were. named to the Illinois Coaches Association Class 2A State Softball team. (Photo provided by PHS)

Three members of Princeton’s regional finalist softball team were named to the 2026 Illinois Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Softball Team, it was announced Monday afternoon.

Junior infielder Avah Oertel was named to the ICA first team. An unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection, Oertel batted .607 average with 17 homers, 59 RBIs, 55 runs scored, 19 doubles and four triples.

Senior outfielder Keely Lawson, who was also unanimously selected Three Rivers East All-Conference, was named to the ICA second team. She belted 13 homers with 45 RBIs and 10 doubles with a .442 average and 48 runs.

Senior outfielder Caroline Keutzer was named to the ICA third team. She batted .402 with 40 runs scored and an area-best 34 stolen bases and was named first-team Three Rivers All-Conference.