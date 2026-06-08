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Illinois Valley Community College hosts express registration for new students

June 23 session in Ottawa offers class selection help and financial aid guidance

Students attend the first day of class at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Oglesby.

Illinois Valley Community College will host an Express Registration for new students Tuesday, June 23, at the college’s Ottawa Center (Scott Anderson)

By Kate Santillan

Illinois Valley Community College will host an Express Registration for new students from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the college’s Ottawa Center, 321 W. Main St., Ottawa.

Attendees will receive help selecting fall classes from academic counselors. Financial aid representatives also will answer questions and help complete various preliminary tasks. The center’s new coordinator, Cristina Callahan, will be available.

Registration is open to students who filed college applications by Thursday, June 18. Participants may receive application help and set appointments to complete registration. A mandatory Eagles Launch incoming students orientation is set for Thursday, Aug. 13.

For more information, call 815-224-0439.

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