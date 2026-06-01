Hall, Princeton softball players earn Three Rivers East All-Conference honors: BCR Sports briefs

Avah Oertel (left) and Keely Lawson were two of seven players chosen unanimously to the 2026 Three Rivers East All-Conference Softball Team. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Hall and Princeton players have earned recognition on the 2026 Three Rivers East All-Conference Softball Team.

Princeton senior Keely Lawson (OF) and junior Avah Oertel (IF) were two of seven players chosen unanimously. They were joined on the first team by senior teammates Reese Reviglio (P) and Caroline Keutzer (OF) and Hall freshman Bernie Larsen (IF).

The Hall trio of senior Charlie Pellegrini (OF), junior Caroline Morris (C) and freshman Maddie Krewer (P) and Princeton senior Sylvie Rutledge (OF) and junior Kiyrra Morris (C) were all named second-team all-conference.

Honorable Mention honors went to Princeton seniors Makayla Hecht (IF) and Izzy Gibson (IF) and Hall juniors Ava Delphi (OF) and Leah Burkhart (IF).

Princeton Mile set for Saturday

Registration remains open for the second annual Princeton Mile which will be held Saturday starting with the elite division at 10 a.m. from the Apollo Theater running to Rotary Park on historic Main St. in Princeton.

Runners may sign up online at runsignup.com/tpm or from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the starting line.

As of Monday, there were seven elite runners and 70 overall runners signed up, including 2025 women’s champ Claire Fuhlage of Normal and men’s third-place finisher Elijah House of Sheffield, an incoming senior member of the St. Ambrose University track standout and former Bureau Valley High School standout.