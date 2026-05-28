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Illinois Valley

South Streator fire damages multiples vehicles, houses

Fire ruled accidental; no injuries reported

The Streator police and fire departments led the Streator High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

A large early morning fire on Wednesday damaged a garage, several vehicles and nearby buildings on Streator’s south side, prompting a large emergency response from multiple area fire departments. (Derek Barichello)

By Bill Freskos

A large early morning fire on Wednesday damaged a garage, several vehicles and nearby buildings on Streator’s south side, prompting a large emergency response from multiple area fire departments.

The Streator Fire Department was first dispatched at 6:18 a.m. on Wednesday to 124 S. Sterling St. for a reported garage fire. While crews were en route, the call was upgraded after heavy smoke was observed in the area, according to a news release.

When they arrived, firefighters found a garage and three vehicles engulfed in flames. According to the release, downed power lines were actively sparking, and a damaged gas meter was leaking fuel that had ignited in the fire.

Because of the dangerous conditions and the need to evacuate surrounding buildings, the incident was upgraded again, bringing in fire crews from Grand Ridge, Reading, Long Point, Lostant and Ottawa.

Firefighters then used an “offensive attack” to contain the fire while working alongside Nicor Gas crews to extinguish the burning gas leak safely. The fire was brought under control in about four hours.

Investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal later ruled the fire accidental.

The Streator Fire Department thanked the Grand Ridge, Reading, Long Point, Lostant and Ottawa fire departments, along with OSFM, VCOMM, Streator Public Works, Nicor Gas, ComEd and the Streator Police Department for their assistance during the fire.

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.