Earlville/Leland baseball wins regional opener; Seneca, WFC seasons closed: The Times Monday Area Roundup

Baseball

Earlville/Leland 9, Ashton-Franklin Center 3: At Leland on Monday, the host Red Raiders (7-12) won a play-in game of the Class 1A Amboy Regional, trailing 3-1 until scoring eight times in the home half of the sixth inning.

Declan Brennan (single, double, RBI), Brynjar Huss (two singles, RBI), Landen Tirevold (single, RBI, two runs scored) and Alex Portillo (double, RBI) paced the Earlville offense. Aaden Browder (3.2 IP, 0 R, 7 K) notched the pitching win in relief of Tirevold (2.1 IP, 2 ER, 1 K).

The Red Raiders will play top-seeded Parkview Christian on Wednesday.

Midwest Central 4, WFC 3: At Manito, the visiting Warriors (2-20) had their season ended in heartbreaking fashion, leading 3-1 before surrendering three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off defeat in a play-in game of the Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional.

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell led 3-0 after a half inning, the offense spearheaded by Nolan Price (solo home run), Brezdyn Simons (single, double, RBI) and Parker Hopkins (single, double, RBI). Reece Pelnarsh (6.1 IP, 4 ER, 6 K) took the hard-luck loss.

Reed-Custer 6, Seneca 2: At Seneca in a play-in game of the Class 1A Seneca Regional, the host Fighting Irish (13-18) trailed throughout a season-ending loss.

Cam Shriey (1.1 IP, 5 ER, 3 K) was dealt the pitching loss, relieved ably by Grady Hall (5.2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K). Shriey hit a solo homer, one of just four hits for Seneca.

Cole Winterrowd (J.T. Pedelty)

Streator 7, Dwight 5: At Dwight, the visiting Bulldogs (9-19-1) earned the regional tune-up victory over the host Trojans (21-14), scoring four runs over the final two innings.

Cole Winterrowd singled, doubled and tagged a three-run homer for Streator, driving in four runs in total. Talon Melvin added two singles, a double and an RBI, with Maddan McCloskey singling, doubling, driving home one and earning the pitching win in relief with a line 3⅓ innings pitched, no runs allowed and seven strikeouts.

Asher Kargle provided three hits and an RBI, Ayden Collom two hits and Joey Starks a single and two RBIs for Dwight. Collom (4 IP, 2 ER, 3 K) suffered the loss in relief of starter Evan Cox (2.2 IP, 1 ER, 3 K).

Streator opens Class 3A postseason play Wednesday against regional host Joliet Catholic.

Hall 4, Ottawa 3: At Spring Valley, the visiting Pirates (18-12-1) outhit the Red Devils 8-4, but ultimately suffered the regional tune-up defeat to snap an eight-game winning streak.

Adam Swanson (2 IP, 1 ER, 3 K) started on the mound for Ottawa, with the first of his four relievers – Noah Marvin (1 IP, 3 ER, 0 K) – taking the loss. Jake Torres, Jack Carroll and Coly Bryson each worked one scoreless inning. Swanson and Rizon Contreras each delivered a hit and an RBI for the Pirates, with George Shumway singling twice.

Ottawa opens Class 3A Metamora Regional play Wednesday against archrival La Salle-Peru.