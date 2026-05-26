BCR regional baseball preview update

Senior Ryan Jagers makes a play at short stop for the Tigers in Monday's reqional quarterfinal at Prather Field. Kewanee won 10-5. (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

1A Annawan-Wethersfield Regional

Monday: (8) Bureau Valley 4, (9) AlWood 1

Wednesday: Game 2 - (1) Putnam County (20-11) vs. (8) Bureau Valley (15-14), 4 p.m.

Thursday: Game 3 - (4) Annawan-Wethersfield (17-12) vs. (5) Midland (12-14), 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 3-4, 11 a.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Putnam County Sectional to face the winner of the Somonauk Regional on Wednesday, June 3 at 4:30 p.m.

1A Fulton Regional

At Fulton (1A):

Monday: (7) Henry-Senachwine (13-17) 2, (10) Galva 1

(6) Morrison 10, (11) Stark County 0

Wednesday: Game 3 - (2) Orion (17-10) vs. (7) Henry-Senachwine (14-17), 4 p.m. Game 4 - (3) Fulton (15-8), (6) Morrison (15-12), 6 p.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 3-4, 11 a.m.

2A Princeton Regional

Monday: (10) Kewanee 10, (7) Princeton 5

Wednesday: Game 2 - (2) Alleman vs. (10) Kewanee (4-27), 4 p.m.

Thursday: Game 3 - (3) Hall (23-9-1) vs. (6) Monmouth-Roseville (14-14), 4 p.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 2-3, 11 a.m.

Next: Winner advances to the IVC Sectional to face the winner of the Eureka Regional on Wednesday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m.

2A Mercer County Regional

Monday: (9) Mercer County 8, (8) Sherrard 6

Wednesday: Game 2 - (1) Rockridge (27-7) vs. (9) Mercer County (4-20), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Game 3 - (4) St. Bede (22-12) vs. (5) IVC (15-16), 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 2-3, 11 a.m.

Next: Winner advances to the IVC Sectional to face the winner of the Farmington Regional on Wednesday, June 3 at 4 p.m.

2A Byron Regional

Monday: (9) Stillman Valley 15, Durand-Pecatonica 7

Wednesday: Game 2 - (1) Byron (25-7) vs. (9) Stillman Valley (5-21-1), 4:30 p.m. Game 3 - (3) Riverdale (16-10) vs. (5) Mendota (13-14), 6:45 p.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 2-3, 11 a.m.

3A Metamora Regional

Wednesday: Game 2 - (1) Metamora (23-8) vs. (8) Kankakee (10-23), 4:30 p.m. Game 2 - (4) Ottawa (18-11-1), (5) LaSalle-Peru (10-22), 7 p.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 1-2, 10 a.m.

3A Sterling Regional

Wednesday: Game 2 - (2) Dixon vs. (7) Sterling, 4:30 p.m. Game 2 - (3) Belvidere North vs. (6) Rochelle, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 1-2, 11 a.m.