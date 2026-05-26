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Illinois Valley

BCR regional baseball preview update

Senior Ryan Jagers makes a play at short stop for the Tigers in Monday's reqional quarterfinal at Prather Field. Kewanee won 10-5.

Senior Ryan Jagers makes a play at short stop for the Tigers in Monday's reqional quarterfinal at Prather Field. Kewanee won 10-5. (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

By Kevin Hieronymus

1A Annawan-Wethersfield Regional

Monday: (8) Bureau Valley 4, (9) AlWood 1

Wednesday: Game 2 - (1) Putnam County (20-11) vs. (8) Bureau Valley (15-14), 4 p.m.

Thursday: Game 3 - (4) Annawan-Wethersfield (17-12) vs. (5) Midland (12-14), 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 3-4, 11 a.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Putnam County Sectional to face the winner of the Somonauk Regional on Wednesday, June 3 at 4:30 p.m.

1A Fulton Regional

At Fulton (1A):

Monday: (7) Henry-Senachwine (13-17) 2, (10) Galva 1

(6) Morrison 10, (11) Stark County 0

Wednesday: Game 3 - (2) Orion (17-10) vs. (7) Henry-Senachwine (14-17), 4 p.m. Game 4 - (3) Fulton (15-8), (6) Morrison (15-12), 6 p.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 3-4, 11 a.m.

2A Princeton Regional

Monday: (10) Kewanee 10, (7) Princeton 5

Wednesday: Game 2 - (2) Alleman vs. (10) Kewanee (4-27), 4 p.m.

Thursday: Game 3 - (3) Hall (23-9-1) vs. (6) Monmouth-Roseville (14-14), 4 p.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 2-3, 11 a.m.

Next: Winner advances to the IVC Sectional to face the winner of the Eureka Regional on Wednesday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m.

2A Mercer County Regional

Monday: (9) Mercer County 8, (8) Sherrard 6

Wednesday: Game 2 - (1) Rockridge (27-7) vs. (9) Mercer County (4-20), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Game 3 - (4) St. Bede (22-12) vs. (5) IVC (15-16), 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 2-3, 11 a.m.

Next: Winner advances to the IVC Sectional to face the winner of the Farmington Regional on Wednesday, June 3 at 4 p.m.

2A Byron Regional

Monday: (9) Stillman Valley 15, Durand-Pecatonica 7

Wednesday: Game 2 - (1) Byron (25-7) vs. (9) Stillman Valley (5-21-1), 4:30 p.m. Game 3 - (3) Riverdale (16-10) vs. (5) Mendota (13-14), 6:45 p.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 2-3, 11 a.m.

3A Metamora Regional

Wednesday: Game 2 - (1) Metamora (23-8) vs. (8) Kankakee (10-23), 4:30 p.m. Game 2 - (4) Ottawa (18-11-1), (5) LaSalle-Peru (10-22), 7 p.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 1-2, 10 a.m.

3A Sterling Regional

Wednesday: Game 2 - (2) Dixon vs. (7) Sterling, 4:30 p.m. Game 2 - (3) Belvidere North vs. (6) Rochelle, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 1-2, 11 a.m.

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Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL