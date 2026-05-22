Brady Booker to appear on Survivor 51 cast

St, Bede graduate Brady Booker, a professional wrestler, has been selected as a cast member for Survivor51 to be aired this fall. (Photo courtesy WWE)

Brady Booker has always competed with a flair, from the baseball and football fields of St. Bede Academy to the pro wrestling ring.

He’s now going to take his show to the highly popular Survivor TV show for its 51st season this fall.

According to Inside Survivor, Booker, 26, is among the 21 players set to compete as part of "Survivor 51." He is listed as a professional wrestler from Atlanta, Ga.

Booker broke in as a WWE NXT wrestler by the name of Bodhi Hayward. He now competes for Ring of Honor (ROH) based out of Jacksonville, Fla.

“Survivor 51″ recently wrapped up filming in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, scheduled to air in late 2026 on Wednesdays on CBS. An exact premiere date has not yet been announced, according to Inside Survivor.

Booker said he is not at liberty at this time to talk about the show.

He was a co-BCR Football Player of the Year as a senior on St. Bede’s 2014 playoff team and a key member of his dad’s Bruins baseball team that placed fourth in Class 1A in 2015.

Actor Devin Way, who played Dr. Blake Simmons on ABC’s long-running medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” headlines the Survivor 51 cast, according to Inside Survivor.

Other cast members include a farmer from Rock Rapids, Iowa, a chef from Providence, R.I., a wedding videographer from Maumee, Ohio, an OB-GYN from Berea, Kent. and a mental health therapist from Sunderland, Mass.