Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on Mendota home

Jim Lobraco (Habitat for Humanity Board Treasurer), Jan Phalen (First State Bank CMO), Emily McConville (Mendota Economic Development Director), Jessica Brayfield (Habitat for Humanity Executive Director), and Marty Wineinger (Habitat Board President) conclude the first day of progress on the development site at 1205 Jefferson St. in Mendota with a ceremonial shovel dig at the Tuesday, May 19, 2026, ground-breaking ceremony. (Mathias Woerner)

Habitat for Humanity broke ground Tuesday on a new home at Jefferson Street in Mendota, beginning a three-and-a-half-month construction process to build a house for a local family in need.

The project is the third Habitat for Humanity build in Mendota, following homes completed in 1996 and 2018.

“This is what we do in the city of Mendota, and it’s who we are,” Economic Development Director Emily McConville said. “We have a lot of houses that need to be torn down and have something done with them, and we’re glad that we can check this one off the list.”

The development was approved by the Mendota City Council following Habitat for Humanity’s purchase of the lot last month. The budget is set at under $200,000, supported by sponsors, donors, and volunteers.

As of Tuesday, more than 20 organizations have contributed to the project, with First State Bank as the premier build partner.

“We’re not just breaking ground on a house, we’re starting something that is really going to change a life,” First State Bank Chief Marketing Officer Jan Phalen said.

Jessica Brayfield, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties, said the organization is grateful for community support.

“We have a ton of local sponsors who have shown up and really want to keep people in this community and build up Mendota,” Brayfield said. “We couldn’t do all of this without the businesses and sponsors that have joined us.”

The organization is accepting applications from families interested in becoming the home’s occupants. As of Tuesday, 25 applications have been submitted. The deadline to apply is June 1. To apply, visit habitatlbpc.org.