La Salle County Sheriff’s Office launches seat belt enforcement campaign

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies across Illinois for the 2026 “Click It or Ticket” campaign running May 15 through the 26 during the Memorial Day travel period.

“Buckle up every trip, every time,” said Sheriff Adam Diss. “Seat belts save lives, and we are committed to keeping our roads safe.”

Officers will conduct high-visibility enforcement day and night, focusing on seat belt violations. Motorists who fail to buckle up can expect to be stopped and ticketed.

Illinois law requires all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts. While usage has increased to 93% in 2025, unrestrained fatalities remain a concern — especially at night.

The “Click It or Ticket” initiative is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. For more information on safe driving practices, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.