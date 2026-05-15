St. Bede’s William Sramek signs to wrestle for Eureka College

William Sramek became the latest in a long line of St. Bede Academy seniors to sign their letters of intent to compete athletically at the collegiate level.
On Thursday, he signed to attend Eureka College and wrestle for the Red Devils.
The growing list of St. Bede college signees, now up to 12, includes:
Ava Balestri, softball, Illinois Valley Community College
Lily Bosnich, track and field, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Savannah Bray, basketball, Illinois Valley Community College
Gus Burr, baseball, McHenry Community College
Anna Cyrocki, golf, York (Neb.) University
Maddy Fabish, bowling, Columbia College of Missouri
Brax Kim, rodeo/saddle bronc, Lamar Community College
Lili McClain, basketball, Illinois Valley Community College
Ruby Michels, flag football, Benedictine University
Chipper Rossi, softball, Shawnee Community College
William Sramek, wrestling, Eureka College