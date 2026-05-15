St. Bede’s William Sramek signs to wrestle for Eureka College

William Sramek became the latest in a long line of St. Bede Academy seniors to sign their letters of intent to compete athletically at the collegiate level.

On Thursday, he signed to attend Eureka College and wrestle for the Red Devils.

The growing list of St. Bede college signees, now up to 12, includes:

Ava Balestri, softball, Illinois Valley Community College

Lily Bosnich, track and field, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Savannah Bray, basketball, Illinois Valley Community College

Gus Burr, baseball, McHenry Community College

Anna Cyrocki, golf, York (Neb.) University

Maddy Fabish, bowling, Columbia College of Missouri

Brax Kim, rodeo/saddle bronc, Lamar Community College

Lili McClain, basketball, Illinois Valley Community College

Ruby Michels, flag football, Benedictine University

Chipper Rossi, softball, Shawnee Community College

William Sramek, wrestling, Eureka College