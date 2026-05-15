ICC’s Ryan Brucker named second-team All Midwest All-Conference: BCR College update

Illinois Central College sophomore Ryan Brucker of Princeton was named second-team All Midwest All-Conference. He's pictured with his dad, Tony, a Princeton High School assistant coach and Stanford Olympia baseball alum, after the Cougars won the Region 24-C championship on May 9. (Photo provided by Tony Brucker)

Sophomore short stop Ryan Brucker of Princeton has helped the Illinois Central College baseball team to the Regional 24 championship while earning all-conference honors.

Brucker was named second-team All Midwest All-Conference. He finished the season with a .401 average with 51 RBIs on the season with two triples and tied the school record with 22 doubles.

The Cougars swept John Wood 7-4, 27-8 to claim claim the Region 24-C championship at home on May 9 at Thome Field.

ICC saw its season end with losses to Heartland (12-2) and Moberly Area (7-2) in the Midwest District to close out their season at 24-37.

Brucker will be playing in the Northwoods League this summer for the Minot Hot Tots in Minot, ND.

Another Princeton product, Danny Cihiocki, is a junior pitcher for Northern Illinois. He stands 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 14 starts for the Huskies (31-15) with 69 strikeouts in 80 innings.

Danny Cihocki (Photo provided by NIU)

Trez Rybarzyk, a former BCR Player of the Year, has made eight relief appearances for the ISU Redbirds.

Jack Savitch, a senior pitcher from Spring Valley, has a 2.39 ERA in 16 relief appearances over 26 innings.

One former Hall player - Payton Dye - and two from St. Bede - Nathan Husser and Ryan Slingsby - are playing on the Hilltop this spring for IVCC.

Hall alum Payton Plym has stayed on at University of Indianapolis as a volunteer assistant coach.

Sam Wright, a junior catcher from Bureau Valley, has appeared in 12 games with two starts for the Coe College Kohawks (30-14). His sister, Emily, a Bureau Valley senior catcher, will join him on campus in CedaR Rapids, Iowa, this fall.

Sam Wright (Photo provided by Coe College)

Pinter, Hermes earn 3-peat with IWU

St. Bede alums Bella Pinter and Ella Hermes and the Illinois Wesleyan University softball team rallied to defeat Augustana College, 5-4, to capture their third straight College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament Championship on Saturday, May 9, qualifying for its third straight berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The Titans (29-13) opened the NCAA Tournament with a 8-3 win over No. 23 Wartburg College on Thursday. Pinter had a pinch-hit appearance.

Another former St. Bede product, Payge Pyszka is a senior pitcher for Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa. She has spun a 4.42 ERA with one save in 18 appearances, including six starts.