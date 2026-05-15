ICC’s Ryan Brucker named second-team All Midwest All-Conference: BCR College update

Sophomore short stop Ryan Brucker of Princeton has helped the Illinois Central College baseball team to the Regional 24 championship while earning all-conference honors.
Brucker was named second-team All Midwest All-Conference. He finished the season with a .401 average with 51 RBIs on the season with two triples and tied the school record with 22 doubles.
The Cougars swept John Wood 7-4, 27-8 to claim claim the Region 24-C championship at home on May 9 at Thome Field.
ICC saw its season end with losses to Heartland (12-2) and Moberly Area (7-2) in the Midwest District to close out their season at 24-37.
Brucker will be playing in the Northwoods League this summer for the Minot Hot Tots in Minot, ND.
Another Princeton product, Danny Cihiocki, is a junior pitcher for Northern Illinois. He stands 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 14 starts for the Huskies (31-15) with 69 strikeouts in 80 innings.
Trez Rybarzyk, a former BCR Player of the Year, has made eight relief appearances for the ISU Redbirds.
Jack Savitch, a senior pitcher from Spring Valley, has a 2.39 ERA in 16 relief appearances over 26 innings.
One former Hall player - Payton Dye - and two from St. Bede - Nathan Husser and Ryan Slingsby - are playing on the Hilltop this spring for IVCC.
Hall alum Payton Plym has stayed on at University of Indianapolis as a volunteer assistant coach.
Sam Wright, a junior catcher from Bureau Valley, has appeared in 12 games with two starts for the Coe College Kohawks (30-14). His sister, Emily, a Bureau Valley senior catcher, will join him on campus in CedaR Rapids, Iowa, this fall.
Pinter, Hermes earn 3-peat with IWU
St. Bede alums Bella Pinter and Ella Hermes and the Illinois Wesleyan University softball team rallied to defeat Augustana College, 5-4, to capture their third straight College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament Championship on Saturday, May 9, qualifying for its third straight berth to the NCAA Tournament.
The Titans (29-13) opened the NCAA Tournament with a 8-3 win over No. 23 Wartburg College on Thursday. Pinter had a pinch-hit appearance.
Another former St. Bede product, Payge Pyszka is a senior pitcher for Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa. She has spun a 4.42 ERA with one save in 18 appearances, including six starts.