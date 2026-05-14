Henry-Midland girls track takes second at sectional: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Girls track and field

At Farmington: Henry-Midland‘s Daniella Bumber won the 100-meter dash, 200 and 400 and ran on one of two winning relays and teammates Taylor Frawley and Alison Mitchell also qualified in four events in Wednesday’s Class 1A Farmington Sectional.

Bumber clocked winning times of 12.49 seconds in the 100 meters, 26.06 in the 200 and 58.23 in the 400. She also ran on the Timberducks’ winning 4x100 relay with Frawley, Audrey Chambers and Mitchell, who turned in a top time of 50.58.

The Timberducks’ also won the 4x200 relay (1:47.92) on the legs of Piper Roach, Chambers, Frawley and Mitchell.

Frawley advanced with runner-up finishes in the long jump (5.41 meters) and 100 (12.59). Mitchell advanced in the 100 hurdles (16.09) and high jump (1.52) by beating the qualifying standard, while Chambers placed fourth in the long jump but advanced to state with a leap of 5.21.

Henry-Midland (87.75) finished second behind Mercer County (115).

Baseball

Kaneland 10, La Salle-Peru 0: The Knights’ Hayden Foster shut the Cavaliers out on three hits while fanning 13 in an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle.

Grey Ernat doubled for L-P while Ceyton Urbanski and John Sowers singled. The Knights swept the Cavs (9-20, 4-11 I-8) in the three-game series.

Hall 7, Fieldcrest 1: The Red Devils scored two runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth for a nonconference win in Spring Valley.

Luke Bryant (two doubles, three RBIs) and Jaxon Pinter each went 2 for 3 for Hall (19-8-1) while Greyson Bickett was 2 for 4 and Geno Ferrari had a RBI double.

Bryant went the distance for the win, allowing four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Caleb Hartley had a RBI double for the Knights (10-13).

Bureau Valley 19, Ashton-Franklin Center 6 (6 inn.): The Storm scored six runs in the first and second innings en route to a nonconference victory at Ashton, scoring 19 runs on 19 hits.

Aiden Litherland (double, four RBIs) and Blake Foster (four runs) each went 3 for 4 to lead the Storm hit parade of 18 hits. Logan Philhower (two RBIs), Drake Taylor (RBI), Dakari Martin (RBI) and Tyce Barkman (RBI, double) each had two hits.

Also for the Storm, Dylan Howlett went 1 for 4 with four RBIs and Ashten Salzman had a RBI pinch-hit single.

The Storm used three pitchers, including starter Drake Taylor (2 IP, 2 R) and relievers Lewis (2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R) and Martin (0.1 IP).

Softball

Rockridge 4, La Salle-Peru 2: The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Rockets beat the 3A No. 10-ranked Cavaliers in a battle of two of the top softball teams in northern Illinois at the L-P Sports Complex.

Anna Riva went 2 for 4 with a RBI triple while Claire Boudreau was 1 for 3 with a RBI for the Cavs (18-13).

Taylor Vescogni was tagged for the loss, allowing six hits and three runs with six strikeouts in five innings.

Hall 14, Fieldcrest 3 (5 inn.): The Red Devils broke open a 3-3 game with 11 runs in the fourth inning for a 10-run rule victory in Spring Valley.

Charlie Pellegrini went 4 for 4 out of the leadoff hole with two runs scored and an RBI and Ava Delphi was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs and a double.

Also for Hall (8-21), Caroline Morris was 1 for 4 with three RBIs and Leah Burkhart was 1 for 1 with two RBIs while Sydney Mautino and winning pitcher Madison Krewer drove in two runs each.

Lexi Watkins was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for Fieldcrest (0-15).

Rock Falls 8, Bureau Valley 4: The Storm fell behind 6-0 after four innings and couldn’t catch up in a nonconference loss at Rock Falls.

Remie Marshall went 2 for 2 for the Storm (8-16), including a double. Kadyn Haage had a RBI hit and Abby Jamison doubled.

Mallory Maubach-Williams took the loss.

Sandwich 7, Mendota 6: The Indians took a 6-1 lead after four innings, but needed a walkoff hit by Abigail Johnson to defeat the Trojans for the nonconference win in Sandwich.

Leah Henkel and Leah Thompson (RBI) each went 2 for 4 for the Trojans. Karson Doyle was 1 for 3 with a RBI while Ava Mahaffey and Lexie Saylor had RBI hits.