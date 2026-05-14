Hall softball erupts for 11 runs in fourth inning to top Fieldcrest: Wednesday’s BCR roundup

Charlie Pellegrini went 4 for 4 out of the leadoff hole with two runs scored and an RBI in Hall's 14-3 win over Fieldcrest on Wednesday. (Scott Anderson)

Softball

Hall 14, Fieldcrest 3 (5 inn.): The Red Devils broke open a 3-3 game with 11 runs in the fourth inning for a 10-run rule victory Wednesday in Spring Valley.

Charlie Pellegrini went 4 for 4 out of the leadoff hole with two runs scored and an RBI and Ava Delphi was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs and a double. Also for Hall (8-21), Caroline Morris was 1 for 4 with three RBIs and Leah Burkhart was 1 for 1 with two RBIs while Sydney Mautino and winning pitcher Madison Krewer drove in two runs each.

Rock Falls 8, Bureau Valley 4: The Storm fell behind 6-0 after four innings and couldn’t catch up in a nonconference loss at Rock Falls.

Remie Marshall went 2 for 2 for the Storm (8-16), including a double. Kadyn Haage had a RBI hit and Abby Jamison doubled.

Mallory Maubach-Williams took the loss.

Baseball

Hall 7, Fieldcrest 1: The Red Devils scored two runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth for a nonconference win in Spring Valley.

Luke Bryant (two doubles, three RBIs) and Jaxon Pinter each went 2 for 3 for Hall (19-8-1) while Greyson Bickett was 2 for 4 and Geno Ferrari had a RBI double.

Bryant went the distance for the win, allowing four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Caleb Hartley had a RBI double for the Knights (10-13).

Bureau Valley 19, Ashton-Franklin Center 6 (6 inn.): The Storm scored six runs in the first and second innings en route to a nonconference victory at Ashton, scoring 19 runs on 19 hits.

Aiden Litherland (double, four RBIs) and Blake Foster (four runs) each went 3 for 4 to lead the Storm hit parade of 18 hits. Logan Philhower (two RBIs), Drake Taylor (RBI), Dakari Martin (RBI) and Tyce Barkman (RBI, double) each had two hits.

Also for the Storm, Dylan Howlett went 1 for 4 with four RBIs and Ashten Salzman had a RBI pinch-hit single.

The Storm used three pitchers, including starter Drake Taylor (2 IP, 2 R) and reliees Lewis (2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R) and Martin (0.1 IP).