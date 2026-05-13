Woodland High School honors students at Academic Honors Night

Woodland High School in Streator recently held its Academic Honors Night on Wednesday, May 6. (thanasus/iStock)

Woodland High School in Streator recently held its Academic Honors Night on Wednesday, May 6.

The school celebrated the achievements, hard work and dedication of students who received scholarships and awards.

Presidential Education Award

Freshmen: Justin Dobyns, Jase Fink, Maia Hanafin, Adrianna Kuehn, McKenna Murphy, Zeel Patel, Melody Reel, Olivia Reinmann, Morgan Ruff

Sophomores: Kaydee Bliss, Adison Drysdale, Jillian Clift, Sydney Ewing, Myleigh Muhlstadt, Madelyn Starkey, Tyler Whalen, Jaedon Wulzen

Juniors: Lydia Chapman, Maia Hanafin, Aubrey LaValle, Isabella Moore, Brezdyn Simons

Seniors: Jaylei Leininger, Nolan Price, Ryan Powers, Hailey Ruff, Justice Weidert, Layna Wilcoxen

Special Awards

Sons of the American Revolution Citizenship Award: Nolan Price

Nolan Price Artist of the Year and Lifetime Artist Achievement Award: Hadley Lowe and Jaxon Wachowski

Hadley Lowe and Jaxon Wachowski Kiwanis Character Award: Jaylei Leininger

Jaylei Leininger Male and Female Athlete of the Year: Nolan Price and Jaylei Leininger

Scholarship Winners

Zane Drysdale: Chesbro/Cushman/Keyser Scholarship, Martell Family Scholarship, Woodland PTO Scholarship, Richard J. Berry Memorial Golf Association Scholarship

Taylor Heidenreich: Streator Onized Credit Union Scholarship, FFA Alumni Scholarship

Jaylei Leininger: Woodland Education Association Scholarship, American Red Cross Scholarship, Woodland Education Foundation Scholarship

Hadley Lowe: James Underwood Scholarship

Elyjah Michael: Vactor Manufacturing Scholarship

Hailey Ruff: FFA Alumni Scholarship

Justice Weidert: Orville and Maralee Mounce Memorial Scholarship, Kiwanis Service to Learn (Dave Goerne) Scholarship, RG Appel Memorial Scholarship

Layna Wilcoxen: Chesbro/Cushman/Keyser Scholarship, SOCU Scholarship, Streator Leading Ladies Scholarship, Woodland Education Association Scholarship, Coach Jerry Ross and the 1972 Elite 8 WHS Basketball Team Scholarship, Kiwanis Service to Learn (Dave Goerne) Scholarship, Streator PEO Chapter IC Scholarship, Streator PEO Chapter CM Scholarship, Woodland PTO Scholarship, Streator Community Credit Union Scholarship, Beckie Chismarick Memorial Scholarship, Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship, Woodland Education Foundation Scholarship, Jerry Daugherity Memorial Scholarship, Gloria Jurzak Memorial Scholarship