WFC softball falls at home; Marquette baseball finishes sweep of Seneca: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell's Taylor Heidenreich delivers a pitch to a Henry-Senachwine batter Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Woodland School in rural Streator. (Scott Anderson)

Softball

Henry-Senachwine 22, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 6 (4 inn.): At rural Streator on Tuesday, the host Warriors (0-14 overall, 0-14 Tri-County Conference) fell to the Mallards, trailing throughout after allowing a 10-run top of the first but managing two runs in the bottom half and four more in the fourth.

WFC opens postseason play next Monday, visiting Amboy for a quarterfinal in the Class 1A Henry-Senachwine Regional.

Woodland's Bristol Flowers makes a running catch in foul territory on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at Woodland High School. (Scott Anderson)

Wilmington 17, Streator 2 (4 inn.): At Wilmington, the visiting Bulldogs (4-22 overall, (3-11 Illinois Central Eight) finished ICE Conference play with a loss in which they surrendered three or more runs in every inning.

Raegan Morgan (2 IP, 5 ER, 0 K) was dealt the loss in the circle. Morgan Kostal doubled for one of Streator’s two hits, with Natalya Solis and Raegan Morgan providing the team’s two runs batted in.

Seneca 10, Marquette 0 (6 inn.): At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (31-1 overall, 16-0 Tri-County) wrapped up an unblemished run through the TCC by shutting out the Crusaders (21-7 overall, 11-4 Tri-County).

Hayden Pfeifer homered twice, drove in three runs and scored thrice to lead the Seneca attack, also finishing the pitching duties with four strikeouts over two scoreless innings in relief of starter/winning pitcher Tessa Krull (4 IP, 0 R, 4 K). Ameliah Weber added two singles and three RBIs, with Camryn Stecken chipping in a single and two RBIs.

Marquette managed just three hits and committed three errors in support of losing pitcher Kinley Rick (5.2 IP, 5 ER, 1 K).

Marengo 15, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the host Indians (15-12 overall, 6-7 Kishwaukee River) were no-hit by Marengo’s Elizabeth White.

Abigail Johnson (1 IP, 6 ER, 1 K) suffered the pitching defeat.

Baseball

Ottawa 11, Somonauk 1 (5 inn.): At King Field, Adam Swanson double, homered and drove in six runs for the Pirates in the win over the Bobcats.

Rizon Contreras added a single, triple and RBI for Ottawa (13-11-1). Brody Pagakis (4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) earned the win, with George Shumway pitching a scoreless inning of relief.

Cole Gudmunson (RBI), Connor Knutson and Tristan Reed all singled for Somonauk (12-9).

Adam Swanson (Brian Hoxsey)

Wilmington 11, Streator 1 (5 inn.): At Wilmington, the Bulldogs dropped to 8-16-1 overall and 4-10 in ICE play with the loss to the Wildcats.

Madden McCloskey had two of Streator’s four hits, Cole Winterrowd doubled, and Colin Byers suffered the pitching loss.

Dwight 4, Serena 0: At Dwight, the Trojans’ Evan Cox fired a complete-game no-hitter with three strikeouts against the Huskers (11-8).

Cox (triple), Ayden Collom (triple), Joey Starks (RBI) and Maddox DeLong (RBI) each had two hits for Dwight (18-10).

Sandwich 15, Mendota 5 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians (15-14-1) scored 10 runs in the fourth in the win over the Trojans.

Griffin Somlock (two doubles) had three hits for Sandwich, while Chase Clark (double, three RBIs), Jeffery Ashley (RBI) and Anthony Wade (two doubles, five RBIs) each had two hits. Brody Cole doubled and knocked in three runs. Wade (win, 3⅔ IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 4 K) and Nolan Oros (1⅓ IP, 3 H, 1 ER) shared mound duties.

Girls soccer

Ottawa 7, Plano 0: At Plano, the Pirates led the host Reapers 5-0 at halftime and improved to 15-4 on the season.

Chloe Carmona netted four goals for Ottawa, while Taylor Barndt added a pair of goals and Allison Power a single goal. Georgia Kirkpatrick recorded three assists, with Laynie Allen and Power each adding a helper.

Ottawa's Chloe Carmona (Brian Hoxsey)

Serena/Newark/Earlville 6, St. Bede 0: At Peru, the Huskers rolled to the victory over the Bruins.

Boys track and field

Sandwich’s Ross wins pole vault at KRC Meet: At Johnsburg, Jacob Ross cleared 4.78 meters to finish first in the pole vault at the Kishwaukee River Conference Meet. Sandwich finished seventh as a team.

The Sandwich 4x200 (Colt Li, Jared Dormer-Kampf, Joel Arriola, Wyatt Gregory) and 4x800 (Nolan Minard, Alan Parkison, Logan Trigg, Alex Walsh) relays placed runner-up.