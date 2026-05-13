Streator names Bryan Park interim fire chief

Streator Fire Department Lieutenant Bryan Park balances his first-responder responsibilities with an active role in Streator's sports community, including coaching youth baseball, basketball and soccer along with being an assistant on the Streator High School boys varsity basketball team. (J.T. Pedelty)

Streator Fire Department Captain Bryan Park will serve as the interim fire chief following the appointment of Chief Gary Bird as interim city manager.

According to a news release from the department, Park brings years of experience and leadership to the department, making him well-positioned to lead the organization during this transition.

The department said Park has played a key role in multiple areas throughout his time with the department.

“Throughout his career with the Streator Fire Department, Captain Park has demonstrated a strong commitment to emergency response, firefighter development, and public service,” officials said in the release. “His leadership has played an important role in the department’s continued mission of protecting the citizens and visitors of Streator.”

The release also praised Bird for his leadership and service to the department, saying officials look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role as interim city manager.

“Chief Gary Bird has served the Streator Fire Department with distinction and professionalism, and the department looks forward to continuing to work closely with him in his new role as interim City Manager,” according to the release.