OTHS hosts quarterly student recognition award breakfast

Ottawa Township High School hosted a quarterly Student Recognition Breakfast on Tuesday, May 12.
The event for this quarter was sponsored by the Class of 1970, according to a press release from OTHS.
The breakfast recognizes and rewards students nominated by faculty and staff for their exceptional character throughout the school and for their work in the classroom, according to the release.
The following students were honored:
Science Department Students of the Month
Senior: Brooklyn Byone
Junior: Bryer Harris
Sophomore: Lillian Clayton
Freshman: Wren Harris
Science Department Students of Integrity
Senior: Ava Weatherford
Junior: Kaden Konwinski
Sophomore: Libee Hoffman
Freshman: Bodie Martin
Exceptional Programs Students of the Month
Senior: Perla Gutierrez
Junior: Lorain Dobson
Sophomore: Jackson Witte
Freshman: Nathan Worby
Exceptional Programs Students of Integrity
Senior: Kaylee Santoy-Ceja
Junior: Fabiola Perez
Sophomore: Ashley Carnes
Freshman: Jonathan “Jack” Hamalle