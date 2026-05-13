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OTHS hosts quarterly student recognition award breakfast

Faculty and staff recognize 16 students for exceptional character and academic achievement

Students at Ottawa Township High School were recognized for their achievement inside and outside of the classroom at a quarterly breakfast held on Tuesday, May 12.

Students at Ottawa Township High School were recognized by faculty and staff for their exceptional character throughout the school and for their work in the classroom with a breakfast held on Tuesday, May 12. (Photo Provided By Ottawa Township High School)

By Mathias Woerner

Ottawa Township High School hosted a quarterly Student Recognition Breakfast on Tuesday, May 12.

The event for this quarter was sponsored by the Class of 1970, according to a press release from OTHS.

The breakfast recognizes and rewards students nominated by faculty and staff for their exceptional character throughout the school and for their work in the classroom, according to the release.

The following students were honored:

Science Department Students of the Month

Senior: Brooklyn Byone

Junior: Bryer Harris

Sophomore: Lillian Clayton

Freshman: Wren Harris

Science Department Students of Integrity

Senior: Ava Weatherford

Junior: Kaden Konwinski

Sophomore: Libee Hoffman

Freshman: Bodie Martin

Exceptional Programs Students of the Month

Senior: Perla Gutierrez

Junior: Lorain Dobson

Sophomore: Jackson Witte

Freshman: Nathan Worby

Exceptional Programs Students of Integrity

Senior: Kaylee Santoy-Ceja

Junior: Fabiola Perez

Sophomore: Ashley Carnes

Freshman: Jonathan “Jack” Hamalle

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