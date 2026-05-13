Dylan Howlett throws 3-hit shutout as Bureau Valley tops Galva 10-0

Bureau Valley senior Logan Philhower dives back safely to first base on a pick-off attempt Tuesday in Manlius. The Storm picked up a 10-0 Lincoln Trail Conference win over Galva. (Kevin Hieronymus)

When Bureau Valley baseball coach Ryan Schisler was asked how he was doing Tuesday, he was all smiles.

“I feel pretty good when we hit like that,“ he said following the Storm’s 10-0 win over Galva in five innings in Manlius, scoring 10 runs on 11 hits and helped by four Galva errors en route to the Lincoln Trail Conference victory.

”We’ve been stressing in putting the ball hard on the ground the last week. It’s been a lot of stuff in the air and you know how the wind is here. To see us get barrels and put balls on the ground and make them make plays, that was the main thing tonight. It’s exciting to see for us. Yeah, just needed it.”

Winning pitcher Dylan Howlett, who pitched a three-hit shutout with no walks and five strikeouts over five innings, especially was pleased with the storm’s defense and offensive support behind him.

“I just have a good defense. They showed up today and worked their butts off and I just let them play defense,” he said. “We haven’t been the ball lately and today we just hit the ball. We needed that game. We had been losing some games lately, but that was a good bounce-back for us.”

Dylan Howlett (BVHS)

The Storm (10-11, 7-2) put the game away with six runs in the fourth to go up 10-0. They scored the first two runs on Wildcats’ throwing errors and after RBI singles by Dakari Martin and Tyce Barkman, they scored two more another 2-run Galva error.

BV got one run in their first at-bat, but lost a man at the plate to end the inning on the back end of a double play.

The Storm came right back with three runs on three hits all after two outs in the bottom of the second. Philhower stroked a two-run double to center followed by a hard single to right by Drake Taylor to make it 4-0.

Philhower led the Storm with a 3 for 3 day at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs. Taylor and Martin each went 2 for 3 with RBIs.

Schisler said it was a good win for the Storm with the postseason looming, assigned to the 1A Putnam County Subsectional B as the No. 8 seeds with No. 3 Fulton and No. 4 Annawan-Wethersfield serving as regional hosts.

“With seeding come out tomorrow and seeing where things shake out, we’ll stack (wins) any time of the year, but it’s good to have a solid win under your belt at the end,” Schisler said.

Louck led the Wildcats (5-13, 1-8) with two hits out of the leadoff hole.