The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa’s Teagan Darif

Capturing 204 out of 468 votes cast in an online poll, Ottawa softball’s Teagan Darif is The Times Athlete of the Week.

The Pirates’ freshman leadoff hitter provided all the offense her team would need to hand Seneca its first loss of the season, hitting two solo homers in a 2-1 road victory. She won out on a ballot that also included runner-up Cassie Walsh (Serena softball), Lucas Farabaugh (Ottawa baseball) and Eastin McBroom (Newark baseball).

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Ottawa's Teagan Darif (right) leaps in the air to jump on home plate while being greated by teammates after hitting her second home run at Seneca High School. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Darif: Tea.

How old were you when you started playing softball, and what got you into the game?

Darif: Six years old playing t-ball. My parents encouraged me try to play the sport I love today.

You’ve had a huge impact on the team this season as a freshman, including taking over the leadoff spot in the batting order. Did you expect to step in and have such a large role on varsity so soon?

Darif: To be honest, no. I wasn’t sure how it was going to go, but I was going into the season giving 110% effort and working both in-season and offseason to not only improve my own skills, but to give everything I could for my team.

What are the team’s goals for this final stretch of the season and the postseason?

Darif: With our hard work in getting a good spot for the postseason, we hope to go all the way this year. We have a very talented group of girls, and we are all very close, so we hope to win as much as we can and just be super aggressive and do everything in our power to win the state championship.

What are a few of your favorite balldiamonds you’ve gotten the chance to play on over the years?

Darif: Because of my (summer) softball team (the Beverly Bandits), I get the opportunity to travel all around the country. Some of my favorites are Huntington Beach, California, Kansas City, Missouri, and Columbia, Tennessee.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Darif: I would say I have seen “Despicable Me” a lot. Even though it’s nowhere near my favorite movie, it’s always on for some reason. I feel like I have seen the first one around seven times.

Which of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Darif: This question was a hard decision. We always try to have a good attitude during softball, b. But if I had to pick a person on my team, it would be Piper Lewis. Piper is not only my cousin, but a huge role model of mine, and we share a close connection like no other.

You and your teammates are going out for dinner to celebrate a big win. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Darif: As a team, our favorite food place is probably Fondita. I would order a chicken quesadilla.

Seasonal question: At a cookout, what’s your favorite food off the grill?

Darif: Definitely steak. Steak has always been a favorite food of mine and still is to this day.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Darif: I’m not as early as I am for softball in everything else. I’m more laid back and just on time for other things. With softball, I make sure I’m around 30 minutes early to warm-ups.

I know it’s early, but do you have any plans for after high school yet? Do those plans involve sports?

Darif: Since I was a little girl, my dreams have always been to get accepted to play with a Division I softball program. I hope to make it to a high-intensity softball college and complete all four years of schooling as well.