BCR 2026 sectional girls track previews

St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich, center, Bosnich finished second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles in the 2026 IHSA Class 1A Girls Track & Field State Finals in Charleston. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

At Erie (1A)

When: Wednesday, May 13 at Erie High School. Field events start at 4 p.m., running events at 5:45 p.m.

Local schools: Amboy/LaMoille, Annawan-Wethersfield, Bureau Valley, DePue, Hall, Putnam County, St. Bede. Others: Alleman, Cambridge, Fulton, Morris, Orion, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sherrard, Sterling Newman.

Note worthy: St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich looks to take the next step in both hurdles events, having placed second last year. Bosnich has shattered qualifying times in both hurdles, ranked second in 1A this season in the 100 hurdles (14.88) and third in the 300 hurdles (45.3). She also qualified in the 100 and 200 a year ago and has run the qualifying time this year in the 100. ... BV sophomore Elise House qualified for state as a freshman in the 400. She has breezed under the qualifying times in the 200 and 400, setting a school record of 26.01 in the 200 and ranked fourth in the 400 (58.69). Classmate Mya Shipp also qualified in the 400 as did Amboy junior Maddie Althaus. Storm senior Maddie Wetzell looks to return to state in the 3,200 and is joined by freshman sister Harper this spring, who heads the BCR Honor Roll in the 1,600. Emma Mussche, Gemma Moore, House and Maddie Wetzell all return on the Storm’s state 4x800. ... Amboy Co-op’s Bella Yanos ranks eighth in the long jump (17-8 1/2).

Bureau Valley sophomore Elise House broke the school record in the 200 with a time of 26.01 on April 16 at the Amboy Invite. Kamryn Kolb held the record since 2019 at 26.09. (Photo provided by BVHS)

At Mendota (2A)

When: Wednesday, May 13 at Mendota High School. Field events start at 4 p.m., running events at 5:30 p.m.

Local schools: Kewanee, L-P, Mendota, Ottawa, Princeton. Others: Coal City, Galesburg, Geneseo, Herscher, Monmouth-Roseville, Morris, Pontiac, Rock Falls, Sterling, Streator.

Payton Frueh (PHS)

Note worthy: The Tigresses will be joined by neighbors Kewanee, L-P and Mendota on the Trojans’ track seeking state berths. No Princeton girl has matched a state qualifying standard as of yet and will be out to track down a top two sectional placement to advance automatically. Sophomores Jocelyn Strouss (800) and Jocelyn Strouss (pole vault) and junior Payton Frueh (3,200) are BCR Honor Roll leaders. ... Princeton senior Camryn Driscoll, a three-time state qualifier, will see her run end in the 400 meters as she recovers from a knee injury in basketball. She has recently started to compete in throws.

Looking ahead to boys sectionals

At Erie (1A): Bureau Valley and the Amboy co-op will run in a field of 19 teams starting at 4 p.m. for field events, 5:45 p.m. on the Erie track on Wednesday, May 20.

At El Paso-Gridley (1A): DePue, Hall, Henry, Putnam County and St. Bede will compete in a field of 18 teams starting at 3:30 p.m. for field events, 5:30 p.m. on the track on May 20 in El Paso.

At Galesburg (2A): Princeton, L-P and Kewanee face a field of 16 teams starting at 4 p.m. for field events, 6 p.m. on the track on Thursday, May 21, in Galesburg.

At Rochelle (2A): Mendota will run against 15 teams starting at 3:30 p.m. for field events, 5 p.m. on the track on May 20 in Rochelle.