Cam Shriey pitches Seneca past Reed-Custer: The Times Friday Roundup

Baseball

Seneca 4, Reed-Custer 3: At Braidwood, the Fighting Irish scored two runs in the sixth to take the lead for good in their win over the Comets on Friday.

Cam Shriey (win, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) and Wyatt Holman (1 IP) shared time on the mound. Joey Arnold singled three times and doubled for Seneca (11-13). Landyn Ramsey (RBI) added two hits while Brant Roe and Brady Haines recorded RBIs.

Metamora 9, Streator 2: At SHS Athletic Fields, the visiting Redbirds erupted for nine runs in the top of the seventh in the win over the Bulldogs (8-14-1).

Clay Christoff (double, RBI) and losing pitcher Isaac Melvin each had two hits for Streator. Cole Winterrowd doubled and Maddan McCloskey had an RBI.

Sandwich 6, Earlville/Leland 2: At Sandwich, the Indians (13-13-1) scored twice in the first and held the lead throughout the triumph over the Red Raiders (6-10).

Griffin Somlock (double) and Braden Behringer (double) each had two hits for Sandwich, while Arlo Budd hit a solo home run and Chase Clark tripled and drove in three runs. Budd (7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K) earned the pitching win.

Aaden Browder and Lane Rohrer each doubled for Earlville/Leland while Alex Portillo had an RBI. Declan Brennan (2 IP) and Browder (3 IP) each struck out three.

Plano 10, Newark 3: At Newark, the Reapers scored four runs in the first to jumpstart the win over the Norsemen (8-13).

Toby Steffen, Jacob Seyller and David Ulrich each had an RBI for Newark. Kiptyn Bleuer (loss, 3 IP, 6 ER, 6 K) and Steffen (4 IP, 3 ER, 2 K) shared time on the mound.

Dwight 10, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Dwight, the Trojans (17-9) exploded for nine runs in the fifth in the victory over the Royals.

Jackson Launius (double, two RBIs) had three hits, while Jacob Wilkey (RBI) and Joey Starks each had two hits. Asher Kargle had two RBIs with Evan Cox and Ayden Collom each driving in a single run. Wilkey (win, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K), Evan Olson (1⅓ IP, 2 K) and Launius (⅔ IP, 1 K) combined efforts on the mound.

LeRoy 6, Fieldcrest 4: At LeRoy, the Knights (10-12, 6-5) dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference game to the Panthers.

Layten Gerdes (home run, two RBIs) had two hits, while Caleb Hartley (RBI) and Drew Overocker both doubled for Fieldcrest. Lucas May added an RBI. Overocker (4⅔ IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) suffered the loss.

Softball

Sandwich senior Kayden Corneils (Joshua Welge, Joshua Welge)

Sandwich 13, Earlville 9: At Sandwich, the Indians (15-11) scored six runs in the fifth to secure the victory over the Red Raiders.

Kayden Corneils (two doubles, RBI) had four hits and Abigail Johnson (double, triple, three RBIs) three hits for Sandwich. Audryna Brain had two RBIs and Karlie Hardekopf doubled. Kendal Petre (7 IP, 10 H, 7 ER, 7 BB, 8 K) recorded the win in the circle.

Savana Lawton (three doubles, three RBIs) had four hits to lead Earlville (10-8). Bailey Miller (triple) and Addie Scherer (home run, two RBIs) each had two hits, and Mya Ramey doubled. Riley Kelly (4 IP, 4 ER, 3 K) and Scherer (loss, 2 IP, 1 K) shared time in the circle.

Plano 16, Newark 6: At Plano, the Reapers scored in every inning in the win over the Norsemen (11-12).

Zoey Carlson (two doubles, RBI), Adelaide Johnson, losing pitcher Sadie Pottinger (RBI) and Claudia Heubel each had two hits for Newark. Brooklin Wallin tripled and drove in two runs.

Herscher 5, Dwight 2: At Herscher, the Trojans dropped to 6-17 on the season with the loss to the Tigers.

McKenna Woodcock tripled for one of Dwight’s five hits while Taylor Frobish had an RBI. Madi Ely (6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K) suffered the loss.

Prairie Central 14, Fieldcrest 0 (5 inn.): At Fairbury, the host Hawks scored four runs in the first in the win over the Knights (0-14).

Lexi Watkins singled for Fieldcrest’s lone hit.

Boys track and field

Ottawa 5th in Geneseo: In the McCormick Invite, the Pirates finished fifth in the 13-team event led by Kaleb Hunt’s second-place finish in the long jump.

Also for Ottawa, Joey Liebhart placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles, and Connor Medina was fifth in both the 800 and 3,200.

F-C’s Walls wins high jump at Dee-Mack: In the Dee-Mack Invite, Flanagan-Cornell’s Aiden Walls placed first in the high jump, while also finishing fourth in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles at the seven-team event.

The Falcons also received top five finishes from Noah Schneider (5th, 400) and the 4x100 relay team (3rd, Schneider, Walls, Eli Kapraun-Bourdon, Riley Wallace).

Fieldcrest’s Eplin double winner at Tremont: In the Tremont Invite, Fieldcrest’s Braydin Eplin finished first in both the shot put and discus in the six-team event.

The Knights’ 4X200 relay squad of Grant Hakes, Ethan Vallazza, Eplin and Kayden Robbins placed third.

Girls track and field

F-C’s Armstrong captures trio of wins at Dee-Mack: In the Dee-Mack Invite, Flanagan-Cornell’s Abbi Armstrong placed first in the 100, 200 and long jump at the six-team event.

The Falcons also received top-five finishes from Kaylee Delheimer (2nd, 300 hurdles; 2nd, long jump; 4th, triple jump), Alivia Waschle (3rd, 100), Madelyn Starkey (4th, 200), and Chandler Weber (3rd, discus).

Fieldcrest’s Mangan throws to a first and second at Tremont: In the Tremont Invite, Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan finished first in shot put and second in the discus in the six-team event.

The Knights’ Ivory Bryant placed runner-up in the long jump.