IVCC offers EKG technician certification program starting May 27

Illinois Valley Community College will offer a 50 hour EKG technician certification program from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday from Wednesday, May 27, through Wednesday, July 29 (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Community College will offer a 50-hour EKG technician certification program from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from Wednesday, May 27, through Wednesday, July 29, at the Ottawa Center.

The program will train students as EKG technicians. EKG technicians set up and run tests and support doctors in detecting heart conditions.

The course features practice and background information on the anatomy and physiology of the heart, medical ethics, patient-contact legal aspects, stress testing, medical disease processes, electrocardiography, and medical terminology. Participants can also practice with EKG equipment to learn its function and proper use, and to perform clinical practice in lab settings.

Students who complete the program will be eligible to participate in certification exams. The National Workforce Career Association Certified EKG Technician Exam is being held in person and included in the program’s cost.

The program costs $1,299. Students may qualify for 50 percent off through a Noncredit Strategies at Work Grant. To register, call 815-224-0427 or visit ivcc.edu/enroll with class ID 27990.