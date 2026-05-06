Schedule release: Here are the IHSA postseason paths awaiting Illinois Valley prep softball teams

Seneca's Lexie Buis makes contact with the ball against Geneseo at the start of the 2026 season. (Scott Anderson)

The IHSA released its 2026 softball postseason schedules Wednesday. Here are the paths awaiting teams from across the Illinois Valley.

Monday, May 18

2A Prairie Central Regional – #9 El Paso-Gridley at #8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4:30 p.m.; 2A Byron Regional – #9 Boylan Catholic at #8 Byron 4:30 p.m.; 1A Walther Christian Regional – #9 Walther Christian at #7 Harvest/Westminster 4:30 p.m., #11 Our Lady of Tepeyac at #6 Indian Creek 4:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – #9 Illinois Lutheran at #8 Momence 4:30 p.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – #10 St. Anne at #7 Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.; 1A Wethersfield Regional – #9 Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson at #8 Princeville 4:30 p.m.; 1A Henry-Sen. Regional – #10 Fieldcrest at #7 Putnam Co. 4:30 p.m., #11 Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell at #6 Amboy/LaMoille 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19

3A Streator Regional – #2 East Peoria vs. #7 Galesburg 4:30 p.m.; 3A Sterling Regional – #4 La Salle-Peru vs. #5 Sterling 4:30 p.m.; 2A Lexington Regional – #2 Princeton vs. #7 Hall 4:30 p.m., #3 Pontiac vs. #5 Lexington 6:15 p.m.; 2A Prairie Central Regional – #1 St. Bede vs. EPG/PBL winner 4:30 p.m.; 2A Seneca Regional – #2 Seneca vs. #7 Reed-Custer 4:30 p.m., #3 Wilmington vs. #6 Bishop Mac 6:30 p.m.; 1A Walther Christian Regional – #2 Earlville vs. Walther/H-W winner 4:30 p.m., #3 Newark vs. Tepeyac/IC winner 6:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – #1 Marquette vs. Lutheran/Momence winner 4 p.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – #2 Grant Park vs. St. Anne/Clifton Central winner 4:30 p.m.; 1A Wethersfield Regional – #1 Stark Co. vs. LWRB/Princeville winner 4 p.m.; 1A Henry-Sen. Regional – #2 Henry-Sen. vs. Fieldcrest/Putnam Co. winner 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

3A Geneseo Regional – #2 Ottawa vs. #7 Rochelle 4:30 p.m., #3 Geneseo vs. #6 Dixon 6:30 p.m.; 3A Streator Regional – #3 Metamora vs. #5 Streator; 2A Prairie Central Regional – #4 Prairie Central vs. #6 BHRA 4:30 p.m.; 2A Byron Regional – #1 Stillman Valley vs. Boylan/Byron winner 4 p.m., #4 Sandwich vs. #5 Mendota 6 p.m.; 2A Oregon Regional – #2 Oregon vs. #7 Somonauk-Leland 4:30 p.m., #3 Winnebago vs. #6 Rock Falls 6:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – #4 Serena vs. #6 Donovan 4 p.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – #3 Gardner-S. Wilmington vs. #5 Dwight 4:30 p.m.; 1A Wethersfield Regional – #4 Annawan/Wethersfield vs. #5 Bureau Valley 4 p.m.; 1A Henry-Sen. Regional – #3 Midland vs. WFC/Amboy winner 5 p.m.

Friday, May 22

3A Streator Regional – championship: 4:30 p.m.; 3A Sterling Regional – championship: #1 Sycamore vs. L-P/Sterling winner 4:30 p.m.; 2A Lexington Regional – championship: 4:30 p.m.; 2A Seneca Regional – championship: 4:30 p.m.; 2A Byron Regional – championship: 5:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – championship: 4 p.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – championship: 4:30 p.m.; 1A Wethersfield Regional – championship: 4 p.m.; 1A Henry-Sen. Regional – championship: 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 23

3A Geneseo Regional – championship: 11 a.m.; 2A Prairie Central Regional – championship: 11 a.m.; ; 2A Oregon Regional – championship: 11 a.m.; 1A Walther Christian Regional – championship: 10 a.m.

L-P's Karmen Piano gets a hit against Ottawa on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Tuesday, May 26

3A La Salle-Peru Sectional – Dunlap Regional champion vs. Geneseo Regional champion 4 p.m., Sterling Regional champion vs. Streator Regional champion 6 p.m.; 2A Pontiac Sectional – Prairie Central Regional champion vs. Seneca Regional champion 4:30 p.m.; 2A Marengo Sectional – Bryon Regional champion vs. Marian Regional champion 4:30 p.m.; 1A Williamsfield Sectional – West Central Regional champion vs. Henry-Sen. Regional champion 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27

2A Pontiac Sectional – Manteno Regional champion vs. Lexington Regional champion 4:30 p.m.; 2A Marengo Sectional – North Boone Regional champion vs. Oregon Regional champion 4:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Sectional – Serena Regional champion vs. Walther Christian Regional champion 5 p.m., St. Edward Regional champion vs. Dwight Regional champion 7 p.m.; 1A Williamsfield Sectional – Wethersfield Regional champion vs. AlWood Regional champion 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 29

3A La Salle-Peru Sectional – championship: 4 p.m.; 2A Pontiac Sectional – championship: 4:30 p.m.; 2A Marengo Sectional – championship: 4:30 p.m.; 1A Williamsfield Sectional – championship: 4:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Sectional: championship: 7 p.m.

Monday, June 1

3A EastSide Centre Supersectional (East Peoria) – L-P Sectional champion vs. Providence Sectional champion 6:30 p.m.; 2A EastSide Centre Supersectional (East Peoria) – Brimfield Sectional champion vs. Pontiac Sectional champion 4:30 p.m.; 2A Benedictine Supersectional (Lisle) – IC Catholic Sectional champion vs. Marengo Sectional champion 4:30 p.m.; 1A Wesleyan Supersectional (Bloomington) – LeRoy Sectional champion vs. Indian Creek Sectional champion 4 p.m.; 1A Sterling Supersectional (Sterling) – Eastland Sectional champion vs. Williamsfield Sectional champion 10 a.m.

Thursday, June 4

IHSA State Finals (Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria)

Friday, June 5

IHSA State Finals (Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria)

Saturday, June 6

IHSA State Finals (Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria)