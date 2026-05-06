Ottawa baseball splits twin bill with Sycamore; Seneca track sweeps TCC Meet: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Baseball

Ottawa 11, Sycamore 4; Sycamore 5, Ottawa 4: At Sycamore, the Pirates won the completion of Monday’s suspended game while dropping the regularly scheduled Interstate 8 Conference game to the Spartans.

In the win, Ottawa (10-11-1, 5-5) was led by three hits, including a double, and four RBIs from Rizon Contreras. Adam Swanson and Rory Moore each had two hits, while Jake Torres (two RBIs) and Colt Bryson each doubled. Lucas Farabaugh (6 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) earned the win on the mound.

In the loss, the Pirates scored three times in the seventh but had the rally come up short. Swanson doubled, homered and drove in three runs to lead the Pirates offense. Torrez (loss, 3 IP, 4 ER, 3 K) and Bryson (3 IP, 1 ER, 2 K) shared pitching efforts.

Marquette senior guard Alec Novotney (Bill Freskos)

Marquette 8, Putnam County 0: At Granville, Alec Novotney (win, 4⅓ IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 9 K), Anthony Couch (1⅔ IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K) and Easton Debernardi (1 IP, 2 K) combined on the one-hitter for the Crusaders in the Tri-County Conference win over the Panthers.

Novotney (RBI), Grant Dose (RBI) and Debernardi had two hits each for Marquette (22-1, 10-1), while Caden Durdan (double) and Connor Baker each had two RBIs.

Seneca 7, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 6 (8 inn.): At Seneca, Landyn Ramsey’s solo home run gave the Fighting Irish (9-12, 4-7) the extra-inning, walk-off TCC victory over the Rockets.

Ramsey also singled, doubled and knocked in two, while Jace Mitchell doubled, homered and drove in four for Seneca. Brady Haines (4 IP, 4 ER, 4 K), Wyatt Holman (2 IP, 1 K) and Cam Shriey (win, 2 IP, 2 ER, 2 K) all pitched for the hosts.

Newark 10, Somonauk 7; Somonauk 3, Newark 1: At Newark, the Bobcats (12-6, 8-2) dropped Monday’s suspended game while winning the regularly scheduled contest against the Norsemen (8-11, 7-3) to share the Little Ten Conference title with Serena.

In the Bobcats’ victory, Luke Hartsell (7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) pitched the win. Hartsell (two triples), Connor Knutson (RBI) and Tristan Reed (RBI) all had two hits. Shawn Seyller had two of Newark’s six hits, while Jimmy Kath doubled. David Ulrich (6 IP, 2 ER, 6 K) took the loss.

In the Bobcats’ loss, Kaden Geers-Clason, Landon Johnson (double, RBI) and Cole Gudmunson (RBI) each had two hits for Somonauk, while Luke Hartsell hit a three-run homer. Geers-Clason also struck out six in 4⅔ innings of relief. For Newark, Kiptyn Bleuer (triple, three RBIs), Jacob Seyller (two RBIs) and Jimmy Kath each had two hits. Easton McBroom (win, 2⅓ IP, 2 ER, 4 K), Colin Shields (1 IP, 2 K) and Toby Steffen (3⅔ IP, 2 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Serena 13, Hinckley-Big Rock 3 (6 inn.): At Serena, the Huskers (11-6, 8-2) clinched the co-LTC title with Somonauk with the win over the Royals.

Carter Meyer (win, 5 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) and Payton Twait (1 IP) combined efforts on the hill for Serena. Cash Raikes (three RBIs) and Twait each doubled.

Earlville/Leland 5, Indian Creek 0; Earlville/Leland 17, Indian Creek 8: At Shabbona, the Red Raiders (6-9, 4-6) captured both Monday’s suspended and the regularly scheduled LTC games from the Timberwolves.

In the resumed game, Aaden Browder (2 IP, 1 H, 1 K) and Landen Tirevold (3 IP, 1 H, 1 K) combined on a two-hit shoutout. Declan Brennan (double) and Lane Rohrer (RBI) each had two hits.

Brennan then had four hits and an RBI to lead the way in the scheduled contest. Hayden Spoonmore (RBI), Larson Huss (RBI) and Daniel Hoffman (RBI) all had two hits, while Browder doubled in a pair of runs and Brynjar Huss had three RBIs.

Marengo 9, Sandwich 7: At Sandwich, the host Indians (12-13-1, 6-4) had a seventh-inning rally in which they scored four runs fall short in the Kishwaukee River Conference loss.

Cash White and Chase Clark each had two RBIs for Sandwich. Braden Behringer (5⅔ IP, 3 ER, 9 K) suffered the loss.

Dwight 10, Midland 4: At rural Varna, Jacob Wilkey hit a pair of home runs and had three RBIs for Dwight (15-9, 8-7) in the TCC win over the Timberwolves.

Evan Cox (double) had three hits, while Ayden Collom (home run, two RBIs) and Kayden Wood (two doubles, two RBIs) each had two hits. Joey Starks and Maddox DeLong both doubled. Starks (7 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) earned the win.

Girls soccer

Streator 4, Wilmington 2: At Streator, the Bulldogs posted the Illinois Central Eight Conference home win over the Wildcats.

HBR/Somonauk/Leland 3, DePue/Hall 0: At DePue, the Bobcats blanked the Little Giants.

Softball

Reed-Custer 6, Streator 5: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the Comets scored twice in the seventh in the ICE victory over the Bulldogs (4-19, 3-9).

Morgan Kostal (double, two RBIs) had three hits for Streator, while Caitlin Talty (double, RBI), Natayla Solis (two RBIs) and Ayla Morgan (double) each had two hits. Ava Glisson smacked a triple. Solis (7 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) took the loss.

Marquette 12, Putnam County 9: At Granville, the Crusaders (20-5, 10-2) plated five runs in the seventh to grab the TCC win over the Panthers.

Lily Brewer smacked a home run and drove in four for Marquette, while Savannah Erickson (double, RBI), Chloe Thrush (double, three RBIs), Taylor Gamons and Hunter Hopkins all had three hits. Kinley Rick (7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 13 K) earned the win in the circle.

Marquette's Lily Brewer (Brian Hoxsey)

Seneca 15, Lowpoint-Washburn 0 (4 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (26-1, 10-0) scored 10 runs in the third in the TCC victory over the Wildcats.

Lexie Buis had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for Seneca. Hayden Pfeifer (three RBIs) and Tessa Krull each had two hits, while Graysen Provance tripled. Krull (4 IP, 1 BB, 11 K) earned the win without allowing a hit.

Newark 7, Somonauk/Leland 3; Somonauk/Leland 15, Newark 12: At Newark, the Norsemen won the resumption of Monday’s suspended game, while the Bobcats captured the regularly scheduled contest.

For Newark in the win, Zoey Carlson (double, RBI) had four hits. Brooklyn Wallin (triple) and Sadie Pottinger (three RBIs) each had three hits. Rylie Carlson singled and homered. Pottinger (7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) earned the victory. For S/L, MacKenna McMahan homered and knocked in two, while Brielle Deacon fanned 11 in the complete-game loss.

The Bobcats scored nine times in the third in their win. McMahan (two doubles, RBI) had three hits, while Kaydence Eade (three RBIs) and Destiny Salgado (double, two RBIs) each had two hits. Kammy Ambler added three RBIs and Eade (7 IP, 6 ER, 3 K) earned the win. For Newark, Wallin and Zoey Carlson (three RBIs) each had three hits, while Rylie Carlson (home run, four RBIs), Adelaide Johnson (RBI), Pottinger (RBI) and Claudia Heubel (RBI) each had two hits. Pottinger suffered the defeat in the circle.

Earlville 5, Indian Creek 4: At Shabbona, the Red Raiders improved to 9-7 overall and 3-4 in LTC play with the win.

Bailey Miller, Addie Scherer (triple, two RBIs), Audrey Scherer (three RBIs) and Hailey Mathesius (double) each had two hits for Earlville. Addie Scherer (7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) earned the victory.

Hall 4, Serena 2: At Spring Valley, the Huskers dropped to 11-7 on the season with the loss to the Red Devils.

Brynley Glade, Kaity Johnson, Cassie Walsh (double, RBI) and Jordyn Warren (RBI) all had hits for Serena. Walsh (6 IP, 9 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) suffered the loss.

Richmond-Burton 10, Sandwich 4: At Richmond, the Indians (13-11, 5-6) dropped the KRC game despite outhitting the hosts 10-8.

Abigail Johnson (two doubles) had three hits, Kayden Corneils (double) two hits and Audryna Brain two RBIs for Sandwich. Kendal Petre (5⅓ IP, 8 ER, 8 K) suffered the loss.

Midland 8, Dwight 1: At rural Varna, the Trojans dropped to 6-15 overall and 4-10 in TCC play with the loss to the Timberwolves.

Sarah Parker doubled in Dwight’s lone run. Taylor Heath (3 IP, 0 ER, 6 K) and Madi Ely (3 IP, 0 ER, 3 K) combined efforts in the circle.

Boys track and field

Seneca wins Tri-County Conference title: At Seneca, the host Irish scored 169 points to place ahead of runner-up Dwight (136) and third-place Lowpoint-Wasburn (102). Marquette (20) finished seventh.

Seneca received individual wins from Lincoln Hebel (high jump), Kaden Meents (pole vault) and Matt Stach (long jump), while the 4x100 (Stach, Brycen Decowski, Max Youngblood, Gunner Varland) and 4x200 (Decowski, Varland, Youngblood, Chase Rod) relay teams ran to wins.

Ottawa 1st, Streator 2nd in 4-team meet: At King Field in Ottawa, the Pirates (127½) defeated the Bulldogs (51), as well as Mendota (37) and Hall (31½).

Ottawa individual winners included Brayden Brewer (100), Dreager Duncan (400), Joey Liebhart (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Stephon Patrick (shot put, discus), Bryar Baxter (pole vault) and Kaleb Hunt (long jump). The Pirates 4x100 relay of Biewer, Brayden Brewer, Duncan and Payton Lyon also ran to a win.

Streator had victories from Trenton Studnicki (800), Gabe Gutierrez (3200) and LA Moton (high jump) as well as the 4x200 relay squad of Xzavier Glass, Jesus Martinez, Garritt Benstine and Chase Lane.

Girls track and field

Seneca takes Tri-County Conference title: At Seneca, the host Irish scored 144 points to place just ahead of runner-up Lowpoint-Wasburn (144). Marquette (6) finished seventh.

Avery Aldridge (pole vault) earned the lone event win for the Irish.

Sandwich 7th at KRC Meet: At Marengo, the Indians’ Alayla Harris finished third in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles at the Kishwaukee River Conference Meet.