Logans Oasis playground announces grand opening day

The area of Logan's Oasis playground on Monday, April 20, 2026 at Marilla Park in Streator. The playground has been in the works for almost two years. The project is spearheaded by Melissa Crank and family members in memory of her late son, Logan Crank. (Scott Anderson)

Years of community effort in Streator will culminate later this month with the grand opening of Logan’s Oasis Playground at Marilla Park.

The celebration is planned for Saturday, May 23, from noon to 3 p.m., although organizer Melissa Crank said the date may change depending on weather or any final construction delays.

The grand opening will include a public ribbon-cutting ceremony along with activities for families. Superheroes from Heroes United are expected to attend, and there will be face painting and free food, including hot dogs, chips, lemonade and baked goods.

The playground was built in memory of Logan Crank and serves as a tribute to his children, Kaibrey and Kaison, while also honoring families across the Streator area.

As highlighted in previous coverage of the project, Logan’s Oasis always had a vision of creating a space where every child feels included- being designed as an all-inclusive playground where children of all abilities can play.

Organizers are encouraging residents to attend and celebrate not only the completion of the playground, but the community effort behind it.

Updates, including any changes to the schedule, will be shared on the Logan’s Oasis Facebook page.