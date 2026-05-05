Clay Christoff pitches, hits Streator past Reed-Custer: The Times Monday Roundup

Baseball

Streator 5, Reed-Custer 2: At Braidwood, the Bulldogs (7-13-1, 3-8) scored four runs in the fifth in the Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Comets.

Clay Christoff (double, two RBIs) had three hits for Streator, Keegan Gassman doubled and drove in three runs, and Cole Winterrowd doubled. Christoff (5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) earned the win on the mound.

Serena 6, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Hinckley, the Huskers scored twice in the second to take the lead for good in the Little Ten Conference win over the Royals.

Cash Raikes (two doubles, three RBIs) and Nate Kelley (double, RBI) each had three hits for Serena (10-6, 7-2). Kelley (5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching victory.

Sandwich 9, Marengo 5: At Marengo, the Indians, led by a 5-for-5, RBI game from Griffin Somlock, picked up the Kishwaukee River Conference win.

Cash White (home run, four RBIs), Nick Michalek (double) and Anthony Wade each had two hits for Sandwich (11-12-1, 6-3). Chase Clark added a pair of RBIs. Michalek (win, 5⅔ IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K) and White (1⅓ IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) shared efforts on the hill.

Newark 8, Somonauk 2 (susp.): At Somonauk, lightning, then heavy rains halted the LTC game between the Norsemen and Bobcats in the bottom of the third.

Newark scored four runs in the first inning, one in the second and three in the third. Jacob Seyller had two hits and two RBIs.

Somonauk scored twice in the second, one on an RBI double by Landon Johnson.

Ottawa 2, Sycamore 0 (susp.): At Sycamore, the Pirates and Spartans played an inning before weather put a halt to the action.

Rizon Contreras and Lucas Farabaugh had RBIs for Ottawa. The game will be completed as part of a doubleheader Tuesday in Ottawa.

Earlville/Leland 3, Indian Creek 0 (susp.): At Leland, the Red Raiders led the Timberwolves when the game was stopped due to weather in the bottom of the second.

Lane Rohrer and Landen Tirevold had RBIs in the first inning for E/L.

Softball

Sycamore 0, Ottawa 0 (susp.): At King Field, the Interstate 8 Conference game between the host Pirates and visiting Spartans was suspended after just three batters due to storms.

The game is scheduled to resume at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sycamore batting with the bases loaded and nobody out in the top of the first inning.

Reed-Custer 9, Streator 4: At Braidwood, the Comets scored five runs in the sixth in the ICE triumph over the Bulldogs (4-18, 3-8).

Morgan Kostal (two doubles, home run, two RBIs) and Ava Glisson (double, triple) each had three hits for Streator. Natayla Solis (double, RBI) added two hits. Caitlin Talty (loss, 3⅓ IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) and Raegan Morgan (2⅔ IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) shared time in the circle.

Earlville 3, Indian Creek 2: At Earlville, the Red Raiders (9-7, 3-4) scored all their runs in the first inning on an RBI double by Addie Scherer and a two-run homer by Audrey Scherer in the LTC win over the Timberwolves.

Addie Scherer (6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 K) earned the pitching win.

Serena 18, Hinckley-Big Rock 0 (4 inn.): At Hinckley, the Huskers (11-6) scored seven runs in both the third and fourth innings in the nonconference win over the Royals.

Anna Hjerpe (four RBIs) and Kaity Johnson (three RBIs) each had three hits for Serena, while Maddie Young (two RBIs), Finley Brodbeck and Cassie Walsh (two RBIs) each had two hits. Walsh (win, 2 IP, 0 H, 5 K) and Jordyn Warren (1⅓ IP, 2 H, 2 K) shared pitching duties.

Sandwich 12, Harvard 3: At Sandwich, the Indians (13-10, 5-5) scored twice in the third and fourth innings before plating seven runs over the final two frames in the KRC win over the Hornets.

Audryna Brain had two hits, Coraline Stevens and Raena Moyer each had two RBIs for Sandwich, while Kayden Corneils doubled. Abigail Johnson (7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) recorded the victory in the circle.

Newark 3, Somonauk/Leland 2 (susp.): At Somonauk, weather postponed the LTC game between the Norsemen and Bobcats in the top of the fourth.

Newark scored all three runs in the third. Sadie Pottinger had two RBIs and Rylie Carlson a solo home run.

Somonauk scored twice in the first on a two-run homer by MacKenna McMahan.

Girls track and field

FCW’s Armstrong wins long jump at HOIC meet: In the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet at Heyworth, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland’s Abbi Armstrong placed first in the long jump while also finishing second in the 100- and 200-meter events. The Falcons’ Kaylee Delheimer finished third in the long jump.

Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan placed sixth in the shot put and eighth in the discus.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 4, Ottawa 2: At Sycamore, the visiting Pirates lost the Interstate 8 Conference match.