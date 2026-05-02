ShrimpFest and Brew Hullabaloo to return June 6 to Princeton

A shrimp mascot walks the festival grounds and waves to attendees Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Rotary Park during the ShrimpFest and Brew Hullaballoo in Princeton. (Derek Barichello)

The Rotary Club of Princeton will hold its fifth annual ShrimpFest and Brew Hullabaloo from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Rotary Park, 13593 Bicentennial Drive, Princeton.

The event features food trucks, cold drinks and live music. Rotarians will prepare and serve grilled and fried shrimp boats. The menu was also expanded to include alligator and cheese curds. Children’s activities will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will support the PHS Scholarship Fund and various community groups through the “Love Our Community” grants.

For more information, visit princetonshrimpfest.com or the club’s Facebook page.