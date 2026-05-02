IVCC recognizes honorary emeritus retirees

Illinois Valley Community College honorary emeritus retirees Gilbert Meyer (back row, from left), Dick Vicich, Ron Groleau, Carole Caresio Swanson, Lincoln Frost, Randy Ramb, Diane Kreiser (front row) and Robert Schott (Photo provided by Illinois Valley Community College )

The Illinois Valley Community College board of trustees awarded honorary emeritus status to 11 retired professionals for outstanding service at its meeting Tuesday, April 21.

The honorees included retired counselor Dean Capponi; retired adjunct faculty Lincoln Frost; retired staff Diane Kreiser and Richard Vicich; faculty members Gilbert Meyer, Randy Rambo, Michael Sankovich, and Robert Schott; and retired administrators Ron Groleau, Carole Caresio Swanson, and Emily Vescogni.

In her monthly report to the board, President Tracy Morris updated summer and fall semester enroll figures, noting an increase in headcount and credit hours compared to summer and fall 2025. Registration opened for the college’s summer sessions.

Summer Session A will start on Wednesday, April 1, and Summer Session B begins on Wednesday, June 10. The Illinois Valley Community College fall classes will begin Friday, Aug. 14.

In other action, the Board: