Seneca softball tops Dwight in Tri-County, moves to 23-0 on the year: The Times Thursday Roundup

Softball

Seneca 10, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (23-0, 11-0) put the game away with a six-run fifth inning against the Trojans (6-13, 4-8) in the TCC victory.

Graysen Provance (RBI) had three hits for Seneca while Emma Mino (double, RBI) and Camryn Stecken (double, two RBIs) each had two hits. Lexie Buis added a double and two RBIs. Tessa Krull (win, 3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 7 K) and Hayden Pfeifer (2 IP, 0 H, 5 K) shared efforts in the circle.

McKenna Woodcock doubled for Dwight’s lone hit.

Manteno 13, Streator 6: At SHS Athletic Fields, the Panthers scored five in the fifth and six in the sixth in the ICE victory over the Bulldogs (4-17, 3-7).

Morgan Kostal (double, RBI) and Natayla Solis (three RBIs) each had three hits for Streator while Ava Glisson doubled twice. Solis (5 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) suffered the loss.

Midland 11, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2: At rural Varna, the Warriors fell in the TCC game to the Timberwolves.

Bristol Flowers smacked a solo homer for WFC, while Kaylee Henert tripled and Kora Edens had an RBI. Pitcher Abigail Rients struck out five.

Johnsburg 20, Sandwich 10: At Johnsburg, the Indians outhit the Skyhawks 11-8, but the latter took advantage of 13 walks to earn the KRC win.

Kayden Corneils (two doubles, RBI) and Jillian Freemon (three doubles, four RBIs) each had three hits for Sanwich. Abigail Johnson (double, two RBIs) and Karlie Hardekopf (RBI) both had two hits. Kendal Petre was the losing pitcher.

Baseball

St. Bede 6, Marquette 1: At Peru, the Bruins scored all of their runs in the second inning to top the Crusaders (21-1, 9-1) in the Tri-County Conference game, handing the visitors their first loss of the season.

Alec Novotney doubled for one of Marquette’s four hits on the day while Luke McCullough drove in his team’s lone run in the sixth. Griffin Dobberstein (loss, 3 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) and Easton Debernardi (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 K) shared time on the mound.

Manteno 11, Streator 10: At SHS Athletic Fields, the visiting Panthers scored twice in the seventh in the Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Bulldogs (6-13-1, 2-8).

Joe Hoekstra had three hits for Streator, while Clay Christoff (home run, three RBIs) and Maddan McCloskey (two RBIs) each had two hits. Starting pitcher Colin Byers, who struck out five in four innings on the mound, added a pair of RBIs.

Midland 10, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (5 inn.): At rural Varna, the host Timberwolves outhit the Warriors 13-4 in the TCC victory.

Nolan Price (double) had two hits while Brayden Matsko recorded a double. Reece Pelnarsh (4 IP, 12 H, 7 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) took the loss

Dwight 5, Seneca 4: At Seneca, the Trojans (13-8, 6-6) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to top the Fighting Irish (7-12, 3-7) in the TCC contest.

Joey Starks (two doubles) and Evan Cox (two RBIs) each had two hits for Dwight while Ayden Collom doubled in a run. Jacob Wilkey (7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K) earned the win.

Jace Mitchell had two hits, Cody Clennon two RBIs and Brant Roe doubled for Seneca. Starter Cam Shriey (6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) received a no decision.

Somonauk 3, Serena 1: At Serena, the Bobcats (11-5, 7-1) scored two runs in the second and one in the seventh to top the Huskers (9-6, 6-2) in the Little Ten Conference game.

Luke Hartsell (7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) earned the complete-game win for Somonauk.

Nate Kelley doubled for one of Serena’s three hits. Carter Meyer (7 IP, 11 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) suffered the loss. Brady Andrews (two doubles), Alex Barnes (double), Tristan Reed (RBI) and Landon Johnson (double, two RBIs) all had two hits.

Newark 17, Earlville/Leland 2 (4 inn.): At Leland, the Norsemen (6-10, 5-2) scored 10 runs in the fourth in the LTC win over the Red Raiders (4-9, 2-6).

Toby Steffen had three hits and three RBIs for Newark. David Ulrich (double, triple, three RBIs) and Kiptyn Bleuer (RBI) each had two hits while Colin Shields (double) drove in three runs. Ulrich (4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) recorded the victory.

Declan Brennan tripled and Larson Huss doubled for Earlville/Leland.

Coal City 16, Sandwich 5 (6 inn.): At Sandwich, the visiting Coalers scored eight runs in the first inning to jumpstart the win over the Indians (10-12-1).

Braden Behringer had three hits, including a double, and an RBI for Sandwich. Anthony Wade (RBI) had two hits while Nick Michalek, Jeffery Ashley and Chase Clark had RBIs. Brody Cole was the losing pitcher.

Girls soccer

Ottawa 5, Sterling 2: At Sterling, the Pirates led 2-0 at halftime in the victory over the Golden Warriors.

Reed-Custer 5, Streator 2: At Braidwood, the Bulldogs trailed the Comets 3-1 at halftime of the ICE loss.

Kiana Hawthrone and Lexi Fialko each had a goal and assist for Streator while keeper Leia Gammie made 23 saves in net.

Mendota 3, Serena/Earlville/Newark 0: At Mendota, the Huskers trailed by a goal at halftime in dropping the road match to the Trojans.

Johnsburg 9, Sandwich 0: At Johnsburg, the Indians fell to the Skyhawks in their opening match of the Kishwaukee Conference Tournament.

Sandwich keeper Shayla Green recorded 11 saves.

Boys track and field

Marquette’s Gooden, Schaefer each win two events in Peru: At St. Bede’s six-team event, Jacoby Gooden won both the 100-meter and 400-meter dashes, while Alex Schaefer captured first place in both the shot put and discus.

Girls track and field

Serena’s Jobst wins two events in Peru: At St. Bede’s six-team event, Serena’s Finley Jobst finished first in both the 800 and 1600. The Huskers’ Anna Bella Miller placed first in the discus.

Marquette’s Lucy McGrath earned the top spot in the triple jump.