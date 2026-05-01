Four different players score for Princeton in win over La Salle-Peru

Princeton players celebrate a late first half goal goal by Keeley Cardosi (center) Thursday night against L-P at Bryant Field. The Tigresses won 4-1. (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

Ava Hobson scored in the first minute on an unassisted goal for the Princeton girls soccer team Thursday on the Bryant Field pitch.

Then it proved to be a case of pick your poison for visiting La Salle-Peru.

Keighley Davis, Keeley Cardosi and Bella Clevenger each scored to give the Tigresses a 4-1 halftime lead, which stood up for a victory over their I-80 rivals.

“That’s been one of the strengths of our team. The scoring’s coming from multiple places. I think it’s really hard to pick out who to key on,” Princeton coach David Gray said. “And sometimes when one of our girls doesn’t have their best night, someone else has to step up. And the next night, it’s somebody else’s turn. We have that kind of depth that that can happen.”

Princeton senior Riley Rauh said it was nice to win Thursday as well as on Senior Night on Tuesday, defeating Hinckley-Big Rock 7-0, when “we all played together.”

Davis followed up Hobson’s goal with one of her own on an assist from Ruby Acker in the fourth minute to push Princeton’s lead to 2-0.

Senior captain Vicky Tejada scored the Cavs’ lone score on a PK in the eighth minute to make it a 2-1 game, but coach Christin Pappas said the Cavs (8-10-1) just couldn’t overcome the early shock by Princeton.

“I was hoping we played like we did the second half the whole game,” she said. “I think getting scored upon in 45 seconds or so put us on our heels. We didn’t expect that. Gave them a little talk at halftime and they came out fired up.

“We’ve got postseason coming, looking forward to it. My girls continue to work hard. This is our third game in a row this week. That makes a difference. I told the girls it’s a short season with long games. It really is, especially when you have to play three in a row. My starters are playing a lot of minutes.”

Princeton's Keighley Davis gets a leg up on L-P's Sofia Nanez Thursday night at Bryant Field. Davis scored a goal in the Tigresses' 4-1 win. (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

Just as the Tigresses coupled two goals early in the first half, they paired two more late in the half.

Cardosi scored in the 38th minute on an assist from Clevenger.

A minute later, Clevenger scored an unassisted goal to close out the scoring.

Princeton keeper Addy Dever had three saves.

“Nice way to finish the home season. We host the regional, but this is the last (regular season) home game,” Gray said. “Good way for the seniors to send themselves off this week. Senior night Tuesday and then tonight. Feel good about it.

“We know we have to keep improving for the playoffs, but we’ll take tonight and take what we can learn from it, start focusing on the next step.”

Pappas praised her senior defensive midfielder Addie Dawson for her non-stop play.

“She was everywhere today,” Pappas said. “If anything, I would give her our player of the game just working her butt off. I took her out the last three minutes just to give her a little break. It’s very much on par for her to do that. She tried her best and we just couldn’t keep up. Princeton did a nice job. They looked good.”

Princeton (15-5) will be a regional host for the Alleman subsectional A beginning Friday, May 15, drawing the No. 3 seed. Alleman is No. 1 in the field, which includes No. 2 Geneseo, the other regional host, No. 4 Canton, No. 5 Macomb, No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville and No. 7 DePue-Hall.

L-P drew the No. 4 seed of the 2A Orion subsectional A.