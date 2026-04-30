Liberty Village of Streator named chamber’s April member of the month

The Liberty Village retirement community has been named the Streator Chamber of Commerce’s Member of the Month.
Liberty Village has served Streator for over 24 years, offering a variety of living options including single-family homes, retirement apartments and assisted living. It also features different programs designed to support brain health.
The Streator Chamber of Commerce selects a Member of the Month through its Ambassadors program, recognizing businesses and organizations for their contributions to the local community.
For more information about Liberty Village of Streator, call 815-672-1900 or visit its website at libertyvillageofstreator.com.
To nominate a chamber member for future recognition, contact the Streator Chamber at info@streatorchamber.com or call 815-672-2921.