Eastin McBroom pitches Newark to win; Ottawa baseball tops La Salle-Peru again: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Baseball

Newark 2, Earlville/Leland 1: At Newark on Wednesday, the host Norsemen (5-10 overall, 4-2 Little Ten) topped the visiting Red Raiders (4-8 overall, 2-5 Little Ten).

Aaden Browder’s double was one of just two hits Earlville/Leland managed against winning pitcher Eastin McBroom (7 IP, 0 ER, 17 K). Aaden Browder (6 IP, 0 ER, 5 K) was the hard-luck losing pitcher.

Shawn Seyller had two of Newark’s six hits and the Norsemen’s lone run batted in, a walk-off single in the seventh.

Ottawa 8, La Salle-Peru 4: At King Field in Ottawa, the host Pirates (8-9-1 overall, 3-4 Interstate 8) made it 2 for 2 so far in their three-game series with the Cavaliers (8-12 overall, 3-5 in the I-8), using a five-run fourth to take control.

Colt Bryson doubled twice, while Aleixo Fernandez and George Shumway each singled twice and drove home two Ottawa runs. Adam Swanson singled, doubled and scored twice in support of winning pitcher Lucas Farabaugh (6 IP, 4 ER, 4 K), who effectively scattered 10 hits before giving way to Bryson (1 IP, 0 R, 2 K) on the bump.

The archrivals conclude their I-8 series Thursday in La Salle.

Eureka 10, Fieldcrest 0 (5 inn.): At Eureka, the visiting Knights (8-10) were shut out, managing just one Noah Anson hit against Teagan McLaughlin (5 IP, 0 R, 2 K).

Layten Gerdes (2 IP, 4 ER, 1 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Marquette 26, Henry-Sen. 6 (4 inn.): At Henry, the visiting Crusaders (21-0 overall, 10-0 Tri-County) scored eight times in the top of the first inning, then a five-run second, seven-run third and six-run fourth during an 18-hit onslaught.

Offensive standouts for the Cru included Easton DeBernardi (4 for 5, five RBIs), Alec Novotney (3 for 3, four RBIs), Grant Dose (3 for 5, three RBIs), Griffin Dobberstein (2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBIs) and Caden Durdan (2 for 4 with two RBIs). Anthony Couch (4 IP, 4 ER, 4 K) pitched the win.

Softball

Putnam Co. 5, Dwight 4: At Dwight, the host Trojans (6-13 overall, 4-8 Tri-County) scored three times in the bottom of the seventh but saw their rally end up just short.

Taylor Heath (7 IP, 3 ER, 16 K) took the loss in the circle. McKenna Woodcock hit a solo homer, while Sarah Parker provided three singles and an RBI.

Eureka 15, Fieldcrest 0 (4 inn.): At Eureka, the visiting Knights (0-11) were no-hit by the Hornets’ Rylee Dare (4 IP, 0 R, 8 K).

Earlville 13, Newark 9: At Newark, the visiting Red Raiders (8-6 overall, 2-4 Little Ten) finished the conference sweep of the Norsemen (9-9 overall, 3-4 Little Ten) with a come-from-behind victory thanks to a seven-run fifth inning and 15 hits as a ballclub.

Audrey Scherer (two singles, two doubles, three RBIs) and Addie Scherer (three singles, one double, five RBIs) both went 4 for 4 to spearhead the attack, with Olivia McCandless (two singles, RBI), Savana Lawton (two singles, RBI) and Bailey Miller (two singles, two runs scored) also supporting winning pitcher Addie Scherer (6 IP, 2 ER, 5 K).

For Newark, Adelaide Johnson doubled, homered and drove home four runs. Zoey Carlson (three hits, two RBIs) and Rylie Carlson (three hits, one RBI) also paced the offense in support of Cayla Pottinger (4 IP, 4 ER, 2 K) and Rylie Carlson (3 IP, 3 ER, 5 K).

Addie Scherer

Girls soccer

Reed-Custer 4, Serena/Newark/Earlville 0: At Braidwood, the visiting Huskers were shut out by the Comets.