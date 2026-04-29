Bob Hope documentary screened May 6 at McNabb library

The Putnam County Public Library District’s McNabb branch will hold a free screening of “Miles, Morale, and Memories: Bob Hope and World War II” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.

The film follows Hope and his troupe of entertainers, including Frances Langford, Jerry Colonna, and Patty Thomas, who performed for troops at U.S. bases and in the European and South Pacific theaters during World War II as part of Hollywood’s effort to support the war effort.

This documentary reflects on these performances featuring archival footage and more. Their bravery and relentless tour schedule brought Hope’s show close to the danger and the front lines in a mission to lift spirits and bring humor and hope to young combat soldiers. The servicemen and their families wrote thousands of letters acknowledging these fearless Hollywood stars’ impact on morale, sometimes noting that Hope’s show was the last moment of joy before catastrophic battles.

The film is 58 minutes, not rated, and made possible through the WWII Foundation. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 322 W. Main St., McNabb.