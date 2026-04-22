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Streator Area CEO program to host student trade show May 4

Show to showcase businesses created by local high school entrepreneurs

A customer signs up for a custom-made T-shirt Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Streator High School student Alexandra Austin's Coastline T-Shirts business during the Streator Area CEO Trade Show at the Eastwood.

(File photo) A customer signs up for a custom-made T-shirt Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Streator High School student Alexandra Austin's Coastline T-Shirts business during the Streator Area CEO Trade Show at the Eastwood. (Derek Barichello)

By Bill Freskos

The Streator Area CEO program will host its annual trade show from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 4, at The Eastwood, 2000 Eastwood Ave in Streator.

The annual show will showcase a variety of products and services created by six students from Streator and Woodland high schools.

Abigail Galvan sells 100% soy wax candles made with all-natural ingredients. Andres Salcido is developing a task-tracking app. Colin Cunningham offers custom 3D printing for local businesses and individuals.

Dylan Beins creates wooden products, such as bowls, for everyday use. Juliana Chavez operates a graphic design business, producing logos, flyers, posters and clothing. Keaton Overby provides digital marketing services for La Salle County businesses.

For more information, email facilitator@streatorareaceo.com.

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.