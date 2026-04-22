Streator Area CEO program to host student trade show May 4

(File photo) A customer signs up for a custom-made T-shirt Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Streator High School student Alexandra Austin's Coastline T-Shirts business during the Streator Area CEO Trade Show at the Eastwood. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Area CEO program will host its annual trade show from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 4, at The Eastwood, 2000 Eastwood Ave in Streator.

The annual show will showcase a variety of products and services created by six students from Streator and Woodland high schools.

Abigail Galvan sells 100% soy wax candles made with all-natural ingredients. Andres Salcido is developing a task-tracking app. Colin Cunningham offers custom 3D printing for local businesses and individuals.

Dylan Beins creates wooden products, such as bowls, for everyday use. Juliana Chavez operates a graphic design business, producing logos, flyers, posters and clothing. Keaton Overby provides digital marketing services for La Salle County businesses.

For more information, email facilitator@streatorareaceo.com.