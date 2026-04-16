Streator council approves bridge work at Park, Bilger Street

The bridge on Bilger Street is set to be replaced after Streator City Council approved the project during their meeting on Wednesday night. The city will also replace the bridge on Park Street. (Bill Freskos)

Streator City Council approved work for the Park and Bilger Street bridges after the city secured $1 million in federal funding through the office of Darin LaHood.

Council members unanimously voted on a $99.7K agreement with Hutchison Engineering Inc. to cover the first phase engineering, including surveys and preliminary design work.

According to city officials, the project has been part of the city’s long-term planning and was included in its five-year roadmap discussed last fall.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm previously said the funds have been secured and routed through the state. If everything goes according to plan, construction could start late next year.