Live animal program coming May 2 to Starved Rock State Park

Animals Around the World, a live animal program, will be offered at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center. (Image provided by Lisa Sons)

Animals Around the World, a live animal program, will be offered at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center.

Travel across six continents to learn about wildlife around the world, including fruit bats, sloths, parrots, snakes, lizards, exotic small mammals, and more. Attendees will meet some of these animals live.

Seating is limited. Tickets will be dispersed on the day of the program at the visitor center’s front desk.

It’s first-come, first-served, so interested persons are urged to arrive early.