$6.2K donation improves emergency training in La Salle, Bureau counties

Members of the Utica Fireside White Sox Club present a ceremonial check to support the OSF HealthCare Foundation and the OSF Regional Emergency Medical Services Fund. Pictured from left are Randy Tuftie, president of the Utica Fireside White Sox Club; Bo Windy, club member; and Cherie Reynolds, development officer, OSF HealthCare Foundation. The $6,200 donation was recognized during a check presentation held March 31, 2026, at OSF Aviation in Peru. (Photo Provided By OSF HealthCare)

A $6,200 donation is helping improve emergency care training in La Salle and Bureau counties.

The gift from the Utica Fireside White Sox Club Save a Life Emergency Training Fund supports the OSF HealthCare Foundation’s Ottawa Regional EMS System Fund. It will be used to buy a portable training simulator that mimics real emergency monitors.

The Ottawa Regional EMS System includes 30 EMS agencies, fire departments and dispatch centers serving the two counties.

The simulator allows first responders, LifeFlight teams and hospital staff to practice emergency situations in a controlled setting. Training includes cardiac and respiratory emergencies, such as cardiac arrest.

In a news release, officials say the equipment will help improve skills and lead to better patient care.

“Our communities rely on highly trained professionals during their most vulnerable moments,” said Kelly Wasilewski, manager of the Ottawa Regional EMS System.

The OSF HealthCare Foundation said donations like this help strengthen local health care services.