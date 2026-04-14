Putnam County Historical Society hosts annual meeting with historian April 18

An aerial view on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 of the village of Hennepin. (Scott Anderson)

The Putnam County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Meeting House, 403 Old Highway 26, Hennepin.

The meeting features a dinner program and a Chautauqua-style performance by historian and storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis.

Ellis will portray John Adams and explore the events leading to the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. He will also guide attendees through the triumphs and tensions of the nation’s founding. The stories will be followed by interactive discussions.

Ellis is an author, storyteller, naturalist and historian. He collaborated with institutions including The Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Field Museum. Ellis has also written more than 30 books and produced and hosted several PBS documentaries.

“We are excited to bring Fox and this powerful program to Putnam County,” a Putnam County Historical Society representative said in a news release. “It’s a rare opportunity to experience history in such an engaging and meaningful way.”

Tickets cost $25 and include dinner. To buy tickets, call 815-780-7970 or 815-303-7114 or visit a historical society board member.