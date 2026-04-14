Peru to consider chipping in to fix YMCA skate park

Skateboarders like Caleb Wilson of Mendota, seen here in this 2020 photo, cannot presently use the skate park at the Illinois Valley YMCA. The Y closed the park March 30, 2026, due to maintenance issues and is looking to the cities of La Salle and Peru to assist with the $12,000 in materials costs needed to reopen it.

The skate park at the Illinois Valley YMCA is closed. It might stay closed unless local cities can chip in with the upkeep.

Monday, Chris Weittenhiller, chief executive officer of the Illinois Valley YMCA, appeared Monday at the Peru committee meeting. He told city officials the skate park has been closed since March 30 due to “wear-and-tear” issues.

The skate park is 20 years old and the YMCA’s funds are needed for more pressing issues, such as the HVAC system in the aquatic park.

“The YMCA can’t do it or can’t do it alone,” Weittenhiller said. “If we don’t get any assistance, my gut tells me the board will keep it closed down.”

That was no ultimatum. Weittenhiller appeared at the request of Alderman Jason Edgcomb. Edgcomb said he fielded inquiries from the public (an online petition to keep the park open has drawn 165 signatures and counting) about reopening the park and wanted open-floor dialogue with the YMCA.

Weittenhiller said the estimated materials cost is $12,000, not including labor. He said the wooden ramps are “structurally sound,” but the rubber coatings have worn off with time.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said he’d reach out to the City of La Salle and discuss a joint funding venture with the two cities and the YMCA.