La Salle-Peru High School teacher vying to be America’s favorite

(File photo) Nancy Kochis, forensic science teacher at La Salle-Peru Township High School helps student Ryne Bubela identify parts of a human skull on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

America’s favorite teacher could be teaching in the science wing of La Salle-Peru High School.

Nancy Kochis, of Streator, or “Mama Kochis” as she is referred to by some of her students, has made it to the fourth round of the “America’s Favorite Teacher” contest.

If she succeeds, she may win $25,000, a trip to Hawaii, a spotlight in Reader’s Digest and a school assembly with Bill Nye.

“I didn’t think I’d make it this far,” Kochis said. “Now that I’m here, I’m hoping that I do win. It’s just fun to be recognized and have all these people vote for me.”

Kochis, who was in the lead in her category as of Monday evening, teaches biology, chemistry and forensics.

After eight years of teaching biology and physical science, Kochis developed the forensics class starting in 2009.

“I want the kids to learn about all of the different fields that you can go into in forensics,” she said. “I want them to know that what they’re learning in the classroom is really being applied outside of it.”

Ever McCormick, a senior in Kochis’ forensics class, said her passion in the classroom is evident.

“She’s devoted to the field,” he said. “She’s devoted to teaching us about this adult topic and making it interesting.”

Kochis has past crime-scene dioramas, fingerprinting simulation kits, and various scientific equipment strewn around her classroom to amplify the strength and versatility of her course.

Kochis said she was inspired by a Ray Bradbury quote: “Anything you stop to look at, you can write about.”

“[It] kind of made me want to fill the room with things that would make the students interested in what they’re doing,” she said.

The crown jewel of the collection is an actual human skeleton in her closet.

In addition to the resources available in the classroom, Kochis invites guest speakers to talk with her students.

Over the years, she said that speakers have included professors, forensic anthropologists, cybersecurity experts, ballistics experts, pathologists, crime scene investigators, FBI and DEA personnel.

Kochis has spent years cultivating relationships with speakers at various forensics conferences and in her own education, which is continuing to this day, as she seeks her seventh degree, a doctorate in forensic investigations from Oklahoma State University.

Kochis said that these venues aren’t geared toward teachers and that she is often the only teacher in the room, surrounded by professionals in the forensics field, police officers and lawyers.

If Kochis wins the “America’s Favorite Teacher” contest and Bill Nye comes to L-P, it won’t be the first time they meet. Nancy Kochis with Bill Nye at a conference a few years ago in Chicago, holding up a bobblehead of Bill Nye. Should Kochis win the "America's Favorite Teacher" contest, Nye would come to L-P for a school-wide assembly. (Photo Provided By Nancy Kochis)

Over the years, Kochis has connected with people who have worked on the cases of John Wayne Gacy, Casey Anthony, Ted Bundy and OJ Simpson.

A credit to Kochis’ position in the “America’s Favorite Teacher” contest is that students respond to Kochis’ teaching style and passion for the material.

“They’re pretty locked in,” she said. “I try to show them that this is an exciting topic and we need people to go out and solve these crimes... in the crime labs and things like that, because this is real life. This is what you’re doing.”

Kochis is often made the suspect in the forensic class’s crime scene models, with a line of suspicion being drawn through her pet peeves.

Jay McConnell, one of Kochis’ seniors, said he enjoys her engaging teaching style.

“She’s a really good teacher and she’s great at always making the class interesting, hands-on and interactive,” McConnell said.

The recognition of Kochis’ contribution to the school isn’t limited to her students.

“Kochis is an exceptional high school science teacher who makes a lasting impact and builds meaningful connections with her students to create a supportive and inspiring learning environment,” interim superintendent Ingrid Cushing said. “We are fortunate to have her as a teacher.”

Kochis’ efforts extend beyond her classroom as well.

She has a scholarship available for a student in her forensics class who decides to pursue a career in the legal profession.

“She deserves to win this contest,” McConnell said. “She works so hard, she could use some time off.”

Voting for round four of the contest ends at 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. The winner of the contest will be announced on or around June 5.

To vote for Kochis go to https://americasfavteacher.org/.