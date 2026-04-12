Princeton and Illini DAR chapters celebrate 130th anniversaries

Princeton-Illinois Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution members celebrating its 130th anniversary (Photo provided by Nancy Gartner )

The Princeton-Illinois and Illini chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently celebrated their 130th anniversaries with a luncheon Saturday, April 4, at Lock 16 Cafe in La Salle.

The chapters are two of the oldest DAR chapter in the state of Illinois and nationally. The Princeton-Illinois chapter was chartered as the state’s 12th chapter April 13, 1896. The Illini chapter was founded May 29, 1896.

The Princeton-Illinois and Illini chapters honored organizing regents Darlene Stevens Reeve and Phebe Anthony Sherwood. The celebration was attended by State Regent Marria Blinn, Honorary State Regent Debra Coe, State Chaplain Debby Katzman and District II Director Laurie Perry.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization dedicated to education, historic preservation and patriotism.

To find a local chapter, visit dar.org/membership